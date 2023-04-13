Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders

From shorelines and shells to flora and fauna, home is a common theme throughout Sarah Leask's work.

By Lauren Robertson
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

When you were born and bred somewhere as culturally rich as the Shetland Islands, it would be difficult not to let your heritage seep into everything you do.

For an artist like Sarah Leask, her visually stunning home is the perfect muse.

“People have such a strong connection to where they’re from when they’re from an island,” she said.

“It’s a weird thing, and I really noticed it when I first went to uni, I’d just be talking about Shetland as if I was way too into it.”

Many people know Sarah for her watercolour island maps. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Sarah’s work is punctuated by the flora and fauna of the islands, and celebrates the beach combing treasures that line its sandy shores.

Though she now lives in Aberdeen, her roots are still stretch deep into home soil.

Finding her passion

“I was always drawing, I have brothers so I was always by myself doing that when they were playing the PlayStation,” she said.

“I fell out of it a bit as a teenager, I feel like school pushes you towards a more academic career because they don’t know what you can do with art.

Sarah’s designs are available as prints or on various homewares. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“I actually got into uni to do a psychology degree, but when it came to it I didn’t want to go, so I stayed in Shetland another year and did a portfolio year at Shetland College.”

Having rekindled her love of art, Sarah left Shetland to attend Gray’s School of Art, selecting a graphic design and illustration course.

After graduating she worked as a kitchen designer, but her real passion lay in working on her own creations, which she was selling at local markets.

The map to success

Though the link to Shetland in some of Sarah’s newer collections is less obvious, the first print that projected her name out into the world as an artist couldn’t have been closer to home.

“I painted a watercolour of the Shetland map and people loved it,” she said.

Sarah with the Shetland watercolour map. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

“I put it on Instagram and loads of people wanted to buy them. I approached a couple of shops in Shetland when I was home one time, I did the map in different colours schemes and printed them out then just went into shops.

“When I think about that now it was pretty crazy, but because I kind of knew people it wasn’t as scary.”

Sarah’s maps were a hit, so she decided to take advantage of Scotland’s many islands.

Now, her multicoloured repertoire includes everything from Arran and Islay to Orkney and Lewis.

More than maps

As interest in her work kept growing, Sarah figured out ways of expanding her collection while still expressing her Scottish flare.

Her ranges now include Heather and Honey, Sea Treasures and Wildflowers.

In true Scottish fashion, there is also a tipple or two.

The Sea Treasures collection. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Sarah said: “I did wedding stationery for my brother and his wife, it was at the time when everyone was super into gin so they wanted illustrations of the gin bottles to match those that were on the tables with flowers in them.

“My friend saw it and wanted the same but with whisky bottles, and people loved them, so I created a product range with those designs too.”

Sarah’s favourite range is her Wildflowers collection, which aims to change the narrative surrounding a commonly known fact about Shetland.

“People always say there are no trees in Shetland, and there aren’t really, but there is a lot of other stuff,” Sarah explained.

“There are a lot of wildflowers especially, coastal ones too, so that’s where that came from.”

Sea Treasures comes from personal family memories she hopes others can relate to.

Sarah enjoys working on personal commissions. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Sarah said: “My mum says my denim jacket was always full of random things I’d found on the beach.

“It’s a competitive industry so I always want to try and do something different, and there aren’t a lot of coastal designs like that.”

Island connections

Sarah sells prints of her intricate paintings on her website, as well as homewares and gifts featuring her designs.

She also enjoys working with people on personal commissions, like wedding bouquet paintings and pet and home portraits.

“There are so many different parts to what I do, I’ve come to love the business side of it too,” she said.

Her watercolour style started out of convenience – a mostly mess-free medium in a student flat – but evolved into her trademark.

The Shetland maps that started it all are still extremely popular. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

No matter how much she and her style evolve, Shetland will remain at the heart of Sarah’s work.

Sarah said: “My whole idea is helping people hold onto that connection to a place.

“There are two sides to it, the people who are from there and are proud of it and the people who have visited and absolutely loved it.

“There’s something about the islands, they have a hold on people.”

Find out more about Sarah at sarahleaskstudio.com and on Facebook and Instagram. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Eat your way through 2023: Society's round up of new and upcoming foodie havens
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night
Venison starter and chocolate dessert on a table along with a glass of red wine.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide
Outdoor enthusiast Dave Jacobs has converted a horse box into a sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson.
Horsebox sauna creates heatwave in Stonehaven
2
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]