Eat your way through 2023: Society’s round up of new and upcoming foodie havens

It’s only April and it’s already been quite the year for the food and drink industry.

It can be easy to feel rather glum about the future of our restaurants and cafes, given that several much loved venues have closed their doors for good.

But time doesn’t stay still, and the next generation of chefs and foodie entrepreneurs are slowly building their own mini empires right here in the north-east.

From those that have already taken the leap, to dates for your diary and venues to have on your radar, we’ve rounded up 2023 thus far.

We can’t wait to see how the year pans out, when there’s already so much to be proud of.

Marshall’s Farm Shop Drive-Thru

Who’d have thought that you can pick up mouth-watering burgers, all thanks to a drive-thru just off the A96 near Kintore.

Having only opened to the public two months ago, the new addition to the business seems to be going well.

It’s a brilliant example of a local independent making a move to both evolve and diversify, we’re here for it.

It’s the ideal location for road trippers and those just passing through, although we must admit you may want to make a special visit so you can get your hands on the stovies.

Society’s resident foodie, Julia Bryce, put it to the test and was mighty impressed.

Her stand out dish was the farmer’s piece box, and the offering stands as a love letter to the produce available in both city and shire.

Scotch egg, sausage roll, quiche; this is seriously nostalgic food complete with deli meats and salad.

So get yourself along, and support the first independently run drive-thru that showcases quality local produce in the north-east.

Information

Address: Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore, Inverurie, AB51 0XD

T: 01224 790493

W: marshallsfarmshop.co.uk

The Atrium

It was a sad day when Howie’s closed its doors on Chapel Street in Aberdeen, but in its place is The Atrium.

A new name, new team, and of course a new menu, came into play in February, thanks to the Clark family taking the plunge.

Already well known in the industry, they are behind three other hospitality businesses.

We’ve really rather chuffed to be featuring the new resident head chef, Alex Dando, on Society’s pages in a few weeks, but in the meantime what you can expect from The Atrium?

A Scottish inspired menu is on offer, with a nice mix of classic and traditional.

We predict this venue will appeal across the generations, and there’s also a fantastic lunch menu which features Katsu chicken curry.

We wish the team all the best, and will be back for another visit soon.

Information

Address: 50 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SN

T: 01224 501529

W: www.theatriumaberdeen.com

North

Over to Peterhead now, for what has been quite the project.

This major revamp of a former Peterhead school first started in 2021, and the incredible venue finally opened its doors last month.

The new bar and restaurant gets straight to the point with a snappy name ; the North.

Owner, John Adam, is no stranger to the Blue Toon, as he is a Peterhead solicitor.

This is his first foray into the hospitality industry, alongside partner Khanim Guild.

But what you can expect from the ultimate glow up?

The building has had several guises over the years, from school to council offices, and is now operating as a nightclub, bar and restaurant.

There’s a lot going on and the decor alone is worth a visit.

You’ll even find the school’s original dux board hanging in the entrance, a nod to the pupils who once crossed the threshold.

Back to the present day, and on the menu you can expect to find Scotland’s local produce with an Azerbaijani and Turkish twist.

There’s also a street food menu, not to mention cocktails on on the extensive bar menu.

With ongoing plans to open a Turkish style spa on the site, we’ve got a feeling that the tables may finally turn – with Aberdonians heading to North for a fantastic night out.

Information

Address: King St, Peterhead AB42 1UH

T: 01779 560556

W: www.thenorthbar.co.uk

Sugar Skulls and Cream

Unless you’re out the loop on Granite City gossip, there’s been quite the talk about this cafe with a difference, which launched at the start of March.

Found in Aberdeen’s West end, owner Andrea Gabor was already known for creating delicious brownies, brookies, cakes and cookies which regularly sold out on her website.

She now finally has a permanent home for her business, and it’s safe to say that the response has been insane.

Found on Holburn street, the shop stocks some of Andrea’s signature bakes alongside cheesecake and of course the famous stuffed cookies.

You can also buy celebration cakes, and there’s delicious plans for a whipped ice cream machine later on this year.

It’s a whole vibe and we’re 100% here for it.

Information

Address: 269 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 7FL

T: 07720 254635

W: www.sugarskullsandcream.co.uk

Fish Shop

One for your diary, we love everything about this project.

The former Rothesay Rooms at Ballater is set to become a 40-cover seafood restaurant complete with a fishmonger fish shop.

Due to launch on April, the new venture is the brain child of Artfarm, who are also behind The Fife Arms in Braemar.

With a focus on the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland, this is all about ethically sourced seafood.

There will also be huge environmental efforts, with smoking techniques using zero-emission charcoal.

But what can you expect from the menu?

The seafood delicacies for both shop and restaurant will be coming off the same boats and providers, with a range of dishes arriving each morning.

Think velvet crab soup and Shetland mussels, alongside the more classic fillet of Peterhead hake.

You can also expect big things from the interior, with wall lights and portholes salvaged from ships, and a large table made from an old tender boat which once pulled around Ardnamurchan and the Western Isles.

We’ve never seen a project quite like this, so stay tuned for more fishy tales.

Information

Address: Station Square, Ballater AB35 5RB

T: N/A

W: N/A