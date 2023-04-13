Eat your way through 2023: Society’s round up of new and upcoming foodie havens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Eat your way through 2023: Society’s round up of new and upcoming foodie havens

Want to know the latest venues on foodie scene in city and shire? Read on to find out more.

By Ellie House
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

It’s only April and it’s already been quite the year for the food and drink industry.

It can be easy to feel rather glum about the future of our restaurants and cafes, given that several much loved venues have closed their doors for good.

But time doesn’t stay still, and the next generation of chefs and foodie entrepreneurs are slowly building their own mini empires right here in the north-east.

From those that have already taken the leap, to dates for your diary and venues to have on your radar, we’ve rounded up 2023 thus far.

We can’t wait to see how the year pans out, when there’s already so much to be proud of.

Marshall’s Farm Shop Drive-Thru

Who’d have thought that you can pick up mouth-watering burgers, all thanks to a drive-thru just off the A96 near Kintore.

Having only opened to the public two months ago, the new addition to the business seems to be going well.

It’s a brilliant example of a local independent making a move to both evolve and diversify, we’re here for it.

Exterior of Marshall's Farm Shop.
Marshall’s Farm Shop launched the new drive-thru experience earlier this year. Image supplied by Marshall’s Farm Shop Date.

It’s the ideal location for road trippers and those just passing through, although we must admit you may want to make a special visit so you can get your hands on the stovies.

Society’s resident foodie, Julia Bryce, put it to the test and was mighty impressed.

Her stand out dish was the farmer’s piece box, and the offering stands as a love letter to the produce available in both city and shire.

Stovies, a traditional dish available at the drive-thru.
Traditional dishes available at the drive-thru include stovies. Picture supplied by Julia Bryce.

Scotch egg, sausage roll, quiche; this is seriously nostalgic food complete with deli meats and salad.

So get yourself along, and support the first independently run drive-thru that showcases quality local produce in the north-east.

Information

Address: Boghead Farm, A96, Kintore, Inverurie, AB51 0XD

T: 01224 790493

W: marshallsfarmshop.co.uk

The Atrium

It was a sad day when Howie’s closed its doors on Chapel Street in Aberdeen, but in its place is The Atrium.

A new name, new team, and of course a new menu, came into play in February, thanks to the Clark family taking the plunge.

Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark in front of their new Aberdeen restaurant The Atrium.
From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark who have taken over the former Howie’s venue to launch new Aberdeen restaurant The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Already well known in the industry, they are behind three other hospitality businesses.

We’ve really rather chuffed to be featuring  the new resident head chef, Alex Dando, on Society’s pages in a few weeks, but in the meantime what you can expect from The Atrium?

A Scottish inspired menu is on offer, with a nice mix of classic and traditional.

The Gressingham duck main course at The Atrium.
The Gressingham duck main course can be found on the dinner menu at The Atrium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

We predict this venue will appeal across the generations, and there’s also a fantastic lunch menu which features Katsu chicken curry.

We wish the team all the best, and will be back for another visit soon.

Information

Address: 50 Chapel Street, Aberdeen AB10 1SN

T:  01224 501529

W: www.theatriumaberdeen.com

North

Over to Peterhead now, for what has been quite the project.

This major revamp of a former Peterhead school first started in 2021, and the incredible venue finally opened its doors last month.

The new bar and restaurant gets straight to the point with a snappy name ; the North.

John Adam and Khanim Guild in North.
John Adam and Khanim Guild in North, which closed its doors as a school in 1981. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Owner, John Adam, is no stranger to the Blue Toon, as he is a Peterhead solicitor.

This is his first foray into the hospitality industry, alongside partner  Khanim Guild.

But what you can expect from the ultimate glow up?

The building has had several guises over the years, from school to council offices, and is now operating as a nightclub, bar and restaurant.

Interior of new Aberdeen restaurant, North.
North is just one of the new restaurants to check out in Aberdeen in 2023.

There’s a lot going on and the decor alone is worth a visit.

You’ll even find the school’s original dux board hanging in the entrance, a nod to the pupils who once crossed the threshold.

Back to the present day, and on the menu you can expect to find Scotland’s local produce with an Azerbaijani and Turkish twist.

Scottish dishes at new Aberdeen restaurant, North.
The restaurant in the North serves up Scottish dishes with an Azerbaijani twist. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

There’s also a street food menu, not to mention cocktails on on the extensive bar menu.

With ongoing plans to open a Turkish style spa on the site, we’ve got a feeling that the tables may finally turn – with Aberdonians heading to North for a fantastic night out.

Information

Address: King St, Peterhead AB42 1UH

T:  01779 560556

W: www.thenorthbar.co.uk

Sugar Skulls and Cream

Unless you’re out the loop on Granite City gossip, there’s been quite the talk about this cafe with a difference, which launched at the start of March.

Found in Aberdeen’s West end, owner Andrea Gabor was already known for creating delicious brownies, brookies, cakes and cookies which regularly sold out on her website.

The exterior of Sugar Skulls and Cream.
Sugar Skulls & Cream sits at 269 Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

She now finally has a permanent home for her business, and it’s safe to say that the response has been insane.

Found on Holburn street, the shop stocks some of Andrea’s signature bakes alongside cheesecake and of course the famous stuffed cookies.

Cookies from Sugar Skulls and Cream.
Andrea’s signature brookies and cookies have a fearsome reputation. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

You can also buy celebration cakes, and there’s delicious plans for a whipped ice cream machine later on this year.

It’s a whole vibe and we’re 100% here for it.

Information

Address: 269 Holburn St, Aberdeen AB10 7FL

T: 07720 254635

W: www.sugarskullsandcream.co.uk

Fish Shop

One for your diary, we love everything about this project.

The former Rothesay Rooms at Ballater is set to become a 40-cover seafood restaurant complete with a fishmonger fish shop.

Due to launch on April, the new venture is the brain child of Artfarm, who are also behind The Fife Arms in Braemar.

Painting of the exterior of new Aberdeen restaurant The Fish Shop.
The Fish Shop is another new restaurant that will open in Aberdeen at the end of April. Picture Supplied by Lotus.

With a focus on the heritage and traditions of fishing in Scotland, this is all about ethically sourced seafood.

There will also be huge environmental efforts, with smoking techniques using zero-emission charcoal.

But what can you expect from the menu?

There will both a shop and restaurant, complete with fishing inspired interiors. Image supplied by Lotus.

The seafood delicacies for both shop and restaurant will be coming off the same boats and providers, with a range of dishes arriving each morning.

Think velvet crab soup and Shetland mussels, alongside the more classic fillet of Peterhead hake.

You can also expect big things from the interior, with wall lights and portholes salvaged from ships, and a large table made from an old tender boat which once pulled around Ardnamurchan and the Western Isles.

We’ve never seen a project quite like this, so stay tuned for more fishy tales.

Information

Address: Station Square, Ballater AB35 5RB

T: N/A

W: N/A

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders
Venison starter and chocolate dessert on a table along with a glass of red wine.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide
Outdoor enthusiast Dave Jacobs has converted a horse box into a sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Image: Wullie Marr /DC Thomson.
Horsebox sauna creates heatwave in Stonehaven
2
Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven is right beside the sea.
Restaurant review: Sea views and a brilliant breakfast at Molly's Cafe Bar in Stonehaven
Macs Pizzeria, where you'll find authentic pizza and delicious cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Portuguese inspired plates and award-winning cafes
Jess Carle, founder of Solasta Skin, caught up with Society. Image by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
From Aberdeenshire to Florida: Vegan skincare entrepreneur celebrates self-love success
Paula started Sugar Blossom Cakes last year. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
Sugar Blossom Cakes owner hits the sweet spot with giant macarons and flavours galore
Thanks to funding, local artists and makers from Deemouth Artist Studios can sell their beautiful designs at EDIT, a new shop in Upperkirkgate. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Torry-based art studio helping transform city centre shopping

Most Read

1
Shannon Lovett's black Labrador Harley tragically died at a house fire in Inverurie. Image: Shannon Lovett and Wullie Marr.
Family’s heartbreak after beloved Labrador Harley perishes in Inverurie house fire
2
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
3
Aberdeen City Council chiefs have put together a list of potential providers, who could, in the future, be asked to take over legally required public services. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen City Council reveals 44 staff currently under investigation
4
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: supplied/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
6
The Duke of Fife David Carnegie in Chapelton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson, 2018
Duke of Fife defends Chapelton solar panel restrictions after residents speak out
2
7
Ronald Singer. Image: DC Thomson
OAP who ‘accidentally’ downloaded indecent image of child handed supervision
8
Police and the fire service attended the scene of the crash on Union Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Two cars involved in crash on Union Street in Aberdeen
9
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
10
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners Cup. Photo SNS
Aberdeen's Gothenburg Greats revisit European glory for BBC documentary
Bus fire Crathes
Bus on fire on the A93 near Crathes
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
Fort William singer Keir Gibson has been tipped as a Scottish talent to watch out for. Image: LCC Live
Highland singer Keir Gibson added to line-up for Clean Bandit gig in Inverness
Aimee and Kirsty Budge receive the overall champion award from judge Eric Graham, with sponsors Harbro.
Budge sisters claim overall prize at Lerwick show
People gather in droves at the monument to watch the Jacobite train pass over the Glenfinnan viaduct. Image: Shutterstock/ Eyes Travelling.
Road works to improve safety for thousands of Outlander and Harry Potter visitors who…
Craig Findlater is fit and ready for Highland v Kelso this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rugby: Highland out to protect strong home form as leaders Kelso head north for…
Orkney tree preservation
Orkney tree preservation order dispute due to be settled by councillors next week
Culter's Nikolas Wozniac in action. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Culter look to move closer to McBookie Premier League title
Trees for Life Chief Executive, Steve Micklewright at the new rewilding centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
World’s first rewilding centre opens near Loch Ness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented