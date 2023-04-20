Award-winning chef shares his recipe for success at The Atrium, one of Aberdeen’s newest restaurants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Award-winning chef shares his recipe for success at The Atrium, one of Aberdeen’s newest restaurants

From Gressingham duck breast and duck bao buns to caramelised white chocolate panna cotta and Biscoff cookie dough, there's plenty to whet the appetite at this new Chapel Street eaterie.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Atrium serves up fresh, locally sourced produce with a contemporary twist. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
The Atrium serves up fresh, locally sourced produce with a contemporary twist. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Pressure goes hand in hand with being a head chef but for Alex Dando it’s something he relishes.

Calm and collected, Alex always keep a cool head in the organised chaos of the kitchen at The Atrium, a family run restaurant specialising in locally-sourced, traditional Scottish cuisine with a contemporary twist.

Owned by the Clark family who operate three other hospitality firms in the north-east, the family have put their heart and soul into transforming the former Howie’s restaurant in Chapel Street into a venue where local charm meets Scottish cuisine.

Award-winning head chef Alex Dando loves the pressure that comes from working in a fast paced kitchen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Just two months on from opening, Society caught up with Alex, an award-winning chef with 13 years of culinary experience, to get the lowdown on the mouthwatering dishes he’s serving up.

How would you describe the food at The Atrium?

I like to use Scottish food but with a twist on it, like an Asian or Thai fusion. We’re trying to source as much of our food locally as possible.

So we’re open from noon to 9pm with different menus available including a lunch, a late lunch, an early dining and  evening menus to choose from.

Juicy and tender, the braised shin of Scotch beef has gone down very well with customers at The Atrium. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

What is on your lunch menu?

We’ve got dishes like Cullen skink and salt and chilli calamari. The duck bao buns with Gressingham duck, spring onions and wasabi mayo are very popular.

Also on the menu are haggis spring rolls with Aberdeenshire haggis, chilli jam and pea-shoots as well as bang bang cauliflower with crispy, spiced roasted cauliflower florets, pickled carrot, coronation ketchup, black onion seeds and charred lime.

The delicious duck bao buns are served up with spring onions and wasabi mayo. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

People also like the mandarin chicken tenders with katsu curry sauce, smashed popadoms, coriander and toasted sesame seeds.

We’ve also got a katsu chicken curry with panko breaded chicken breast, katsu curry sauce, basmati rice and fresh coriander. I think the most popular lunch dish is our beer battered haddock and chips. We source our fish from Peterhead.

What about your evening menu?

The braised shin of Scotch beef is very popular as it’s served with bubble and squeak, roast baby beetroot, charred baby leeks with a red wine and thyme jus.

Also on the main menu is Balmoral chicken with roast chicken breast stuffed with Aberdeenshire haggis and wrapped in bacon, chive mashed potatoes, a carrot purée, tenderstem broccoli and a single malt whisky and pink peppercorn cream sauce.

Also on the menu is the Gressingham duck breast with carrot puree, pak choi, hasselback potatoes and a five- spice jus.

A work of culinary art, the braised shin of Scotch beef is almost too good to eat. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.

Our lunch and dinner menus are quite similar but we do have a few extra dishes at night time.

We also have steaks which are all 28-day matured, black gold Inverurie Scotch beef, served with grilled mushrooms, roasted beef tomato and Roscoff onion, rocket, parmesan, salad and skin on fries.

Do you have any vegetarian/vegan dishes?

Yes, we have vegan, vegetarian, gluten free dishes such as our gnocchi which comes with roasted butternut squash, sage pesto and parmesan.

The meat free Beyond Meat burger has also proved popular and is served with roasted mushrooms, tomato relish and gem lettuce. We’ve also got gluten free fish and chips.

The modern interior makes for a relaxed dining experience. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

And desserts?

One of our most popular desserts is the Biscoff cookie dough with caramel sauce, Rizzaʼs of Huntly Biscoff ice- cream and crumb.

We’ve also got a caramelised white chocolate panna cotta with raspberry gel, pickled raspberries and a chocolate tuille which can be served gluten free upon request.

The panna cotta is a feast for the eyes. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

We also do a vegan dark chocolate mousse with blood orange gel and hazelnut shortbread. Also on the menu is a Scottish cheeseboard with cheese including Strandon Blue, Morangie, Black Crowdie, Isle of Mull cheddar, quince jelly, artisan biscuits, tomato relish and grapes.

The Scottish tablet sundae with Chantilly cream, tablet pieces and Rizzaʼs of Huntly ice-cream is really good too.

Do you have a children’s menu?

We certainly do have a kid’s menu with dishes like mini fish and chips, pizza, macaroni cheese and fries, soup, nachos and a beef burger.

For dessert they can choose from sticky toffee pudding, ice-cream and warm cookie dough.

Just like the food, the interior is fresh and vibrant. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

What is the venue like inside?

It’s a very relaxing and friendly space. Everyone is made to feel very welcome so we get customers of all ages through the doors.

Do you have any aspirations for the future?

I would like to win some awards for The Atrium, that’s my main aim.

Last year I won a bronze medal in the Game Chef Of The Year 2022 Awards for the North East so I’d like to win a few more.

The grey tartan inspired exterior catches the eye. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

It’s a very intense job, what do you love about it?

It can be quite pressurised but that’s why I love it. I’m calm under pressure. When I’m not working I like to relax by spending time with my wife Kelsey. She’s been very supportive.

As much as I love my job, I always want a break from cooking when I’m at home.

Alex Dando, the head chef at The Atrium, is proud to cook locally sourced produce. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Have you always worked in the hospitality industry?

I left school when I was 15 and a half and I got my first job at the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh so I started washing dishes there before being asked to be a chef. I’ve also worked at The Bieldside Inn and The Newmachar Hotel which is where I first became a head chef. It was scary to take on the role as head chef but it was good at the same time. I’ve also worked in the Cove Bay Hotel.

A glass of red wine is the perfect pairing for the Scotch beef. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

What is your favourite part of the job?

Sourcing and cooking fresh, local best produce from Aberdeen and across Scotland. I find cooking quite therapeutic.

For more information about The Atrium check out their website

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Society

Chris and Craig Lamont are at the helm of Old School Vintage in Balmedie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Why Balmedie vintage shop should be your first stop for home glow up
Get yourself along to 8848 and try out their new lunch menu. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Stuffed cookies and Nepalese curry in Aberdeen and drumstick lollipop…
With desserts like the citrus cheesecake, those with a sweet tooth will be in heaven at The Cults Hotel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Superb seafood, seasonal dishes and exceptional service at The Cults Hotel in…
Marcia Wilkes opened her salon in 2021. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Award-winning Aberdeen make-up artist uses plethora of skills to boost confidence and careers
Lyn Ross.
Look inside wellness destination in Aberdeen's west end
Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots
Where can you try this delicious looking dish? Read on to find out. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Eat your way through 2023: Society's round up of new and upcoming foodie havens
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders
Venison starter and chocolate dessert on a table along with a glass of red wine.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide

Most Read

1
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch – but owner is aiming for…
2
Mum-of-two Moira Peck, known for her love of life and passion for teaching.
Husband’s tribute to caring Newburgh teacher Moira Peck, 56
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
4
Frank Lefevre
‘Formidable advocate with razor-sharp mind’: Aberdeen solicitor Frank Lefevre dies aged 88
5
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
What the Bon Accord Centre takeover could mean for Aberdeen
6
Macduff Aldi plans have been relaunched - with a new housing element.
Aldi reimagines vision for Macduff – with housing now part of new ‘masterplan’ for…
7
Craig Taylor robbed a 17-year-old at knife-point. Image: DC Thomson.
Mugged by bank transfer: Armed thug caught after handing over personal details for transaction
8
The Beach Boulevard roundabout and dual carriageway could be in line for a major overhaul. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Beach Boulevard: Plans revealed for £12 million roundabout changes, traffic squeeze and more bike…
3
9
The drugs were found in a property near Insch. Image: Police Scotland
Man, 22, charged after large cannabis haul worth £43,000 recovered in Aberdeenshire
10
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women defender Millie Urquhart. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women youngster Millie Urquhart to move Stateside to play college football with Jacksonville…
Six by Nico
Unit sought-after for Six by Nico's newest Aberdeen restaurant back on the market
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man appears in court after £43,000 cannabis seizure by police
Tommy Cumming
Tommy Cumming: Caley Thistle kitman, groundsman and club legend
Bijou by the Sea provides stunning views from the Moray Firth coast near Buckie. Image: Google Maps
Bijou by the Sea to be marketed in Europe after Central Belt tenant plan…
Willie Cameron, Highland Tourism Board director:,Andrew Mackenzie, Highland Historian, Nicola Henderson, Museums and Heritage Highland, Yvonne Crook, Chair, Highland Tourism CIC. Inverness.
Future of heritage sector comes under the spotlight in Inverness
Kairen Griffiths talked to a diverse range of NHS workers for her new book Memories From the Frontline. Image: Supplied by Kairen Griffiths
Covid testing the royals and the horror of ICU: New book reveals pandemic stories…
Robert Mackenzie on the site of his proposed golf course at Nigg. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Would-be golf course developer backs Coul Links plan
Ross Draper in action for Elgin City against Stenhousemuir. Image: Bob Crombie.
Ross Draper insists Elgin City still have to finish off survival job
Jamie Crowe.
Run Balmoral: Great Britain international Jamie Crowe contemplates triple challenge

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]