Katie Reynolds Design: Here are five ways to put your own stamp on a rental property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Katie Reynolds Design: Here are five ways to put your own stamp on a rental property

Local interior and garden designer Katie Reynolds Design gave us her top tips.

By Katie Reynolds
Katie Reynolds shares her top tips for making a rental house a home. Image: Katie Reynolds Design
Katie Reynolds shares her top tips for making a rental house a home. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

With mortgage rates increasing, many renters are having to stay put for longer than they may have originally planned.

While this can be disheartening, there are ways to put your stamp on a rental property without leaving and trace of you ever being there when the time comes to move on.

Inverurie interior and garden designer Katie Reynolds of Katie Reynolds Design shares her top five tips and some of her recent projects with us so you can feel more at home in your home.

1. Freestanding furniture

Here I used a brass and wood freestanding shelving unit to inject personality into this room, styled with plants, books and ornaments. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

You want to make your rooms feel homely and reflect your style, but are restricted by what you can do in a rented property.

Freestanding furniture is a good solution; a set of shelving styled with your art, books and plants is a great way to inject personality into a room, as well as building up your collection of furniture for your future home when you move on.

2. Versatile pieces

A vintage stool is a great buy as it can be used in a number of ways, here I used it as a sofa side table. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

Before buying a piece of furniture, think about how it could be used in a future house. A vintage stool is a great purchase as it can be used as a sofa side table, extra seating or a bedside table, so you can definitely put it to good use in another home.

Likewise the choice of upholstery is a key consideration – a neutral coloured sofa or a classic leather armchair is going to look good in a number of different schemes and settings.

3. Sumptuous soft furnishings

I created a calming bedroom scheme with an upholstered headboard, bedside lampshade and cushions. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

Cushions, lampshades, upholstered headboards, curtains all elevate a scheme, adding texture, pattern and colour to the room. They are also pieces that you can take away with you.

Depending on your budget and DIY skills you can make them yourself, have them made for you, or buy on the high street and customise them with some trim or fringing.

Curtains can also have a contrasting border added to the bottom if they need to be lengthened in a future home.

4. Handles

I chose brass lacquered handles in this olive green kitchen. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

Having quality handles elevates a space by adding a touch of luxe to your home. It seems a subtle detail, but changing the handles on kitchen units, wardrobe doors or cupboards will make a real difference, you use them every day after all.

Just remember to keep the original ones so you can swap them back when you leave your rental property.

5. Garden pots

A row of terracotta planters and whisky barrels which I used to draw the eye though the garden. Image: Katie Reynolds Design

A home is defined by both your house and garden, and should be considered in unison to create a cohesive scheme. So don’t forget about your outdoor space whatever the size.

Pots are a great way to inject interest outside, whether it be a row of them leading the eye through a space, two framing the front door, or a window box to bring the outside in. Small trees, topiary, shrubs and bulbs all grow well in planters, and both the pots and plants can move with you into your next property.

Find out more about Katie Reynolds Design on Instagram and Facebook @katiereynoldsdesign or visit www.katiereynoldsdesign.co.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]