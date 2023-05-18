Society style: Six stylish Aberdonians talk us through their trendy evening outfits

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The weather may be unseasonably baltic but when it comes to spring style, the city’s fashion barometer is heating up.

Heading oot oot on a Thursday night, we hit a few bars, Under the Hammer and Siberia, where we tracked down some effortlessly chic people to find out what they’re wearing.

Nicola Gardiner, 51, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in a medical practice doing admin.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Massimo Dutti, my dress is from Zara, my shoes are from Dune and my scarf was a gift.

How would you describe your style?

Quite casual, I have my own style.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Oliver Bonas, Massimo Dutti and Mango. I really miss having a John Lewis in the city.

Who is your style icon?

Jennifer Aniston, she always looks amazing – casual but immaculate.

Erin Ogston, 30, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mental health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Niamh Designs on Etsy. I got it specially made for my wedding so it’s got personal embroidery on the back and the date that I got married in Roman numerals. The jacket itself is from Stradivarius. My top and jeans are from Zara, my trainers are from Converse and my bag is from Fossil.

How would you describe your style?

Colourful, comfy and quite casual and laid back.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS, Zara and I quite like finding random shops online.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t think of anyone, I tend to just choose clothes I like.

Hannah Forsyth, 25, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a para planner for a wealth management company.

What are you wearing?

My denim jacket is from Tommy Hilfiger at Cheshire Oaks (a designer outlet), my top is from H&M, my trousers are from Primark, my trainers are from Jimmy Choo and my handbag is from Marc Jacobs.

How would you describe your style?

I try to look nice. Don’t get me wrong I love a gym legging and a hoodie but I also love to dress up.

Where do you like to shop?

Nine times out of 10 I go to Cheshire Oaks in Cheshire as I have family that live down there. I also like shopping online in places like Zara, H&M and I also like popping into Primark.

Who is your style icon?

I get my style inspiration from Instagram and also on Tik Tok. I love when influencers put videos up of their Primark haul and what they’ve bought.

Shannon Mackie, 25, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m the Lord Provost of Aberdeen’s PA.

What are you wearing?

My coat and skirt are from River Island, my top is from Primark, my bag is from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I like to keep it simple and have my own look.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in Zara, New Look, Primark and the supermarkets are great to like Sainsburys and Tesco.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Bryn McLernon, 23, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a chef.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Burtons, my t-shirt is from Primark, my jeans are from Next and my boots are Dr Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t buy clothes often but when I do it tends to be from Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Alex Turner (the frontman of the rock band The Arctic Monkeys).

Myles Burnett, 21, from Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bar tender at Siberia. I’m also in a band called Entropy.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, my t-shirt is from Ripndip, my trousers are from Topman and my shoes are from Etnies.

How would you describe your style?

Minimalistic.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark or Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Professional skaters. My girlfriend keeps me right when it comes to what I wear.