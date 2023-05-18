Society style: Six stylish Aberdonians talk us through their trendy evening outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Society style: Six stylish Aberdonians talk us through their trendy evening outfits

This week's street style features everything from Jimmy Choo trainers and Marc Jacobs handbags to Zara dresses and Topman trousers

By Rosemary Lowne
Society hit some popular Aberdeen bars in search for the city's most stylish residents. Image: Kath Flannery, DC Thomson
Society hit some popular Aberdeen bars in search for the city's most stylish residents. Image: Kath Flannery, DC Thomson

The weather may be unseasonably baltic but when it comes to spring style, the city’s fashion barometer is heating up.

Heading oot oot on a Thursday night, we hit a few bars, Under the Hammer and Siberia, where we tracked down some effortlessly chic people to find out what they’re wearing.

Nicola Gardiner, 51, from Aberdeen

Nicola Gardiner loves shopping in Massimo Dutti. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in a medical practice doing admin.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Massimo Dutti, my dress is from Zara, my shoes are from Dune and my scarf was a gift.

How would you describe your style?

Quite casual, I have my own style.

Where do you like to shop?

I love Oliver Bonas, Massimo Dutti and Mango. I really miss having a John Lewis in the city.

Who is your style icon?

Jennifer Aniston, she always looks amazing – casual but immaculate.

Erin Ogston, 30, Aberdeen

Erin Ogston loves colourful and comfy clothes.<br />Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a mental health nurse.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Niamh Designs on Etsy. I got it specially made for my wedding so it’s got personal embroidery on the back and the date that I got married in Roman numerals. The jacket itself is from Stradivarius. My top and jeans are from Zara, my trainers are from Converse and my bag is from Fossil.

How would you describe your style?

Colourful, comfy and quite casual and laid back.

Where do you like to shop?

ASOS, Zara and I quite like finding random shops online.

Who is your style icon?

I can’t think of anyone, I tend to just choose clothes I like.

Hannah Forsyth, 25, from Aberdeen

Hannah Forsyth loves mixing designer pieces with high street bargains. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a para planner for a wealth management company.

What are you wearing?

My denim jacket is from Tommy Hilfiger at Cheshire Oaks (a designer outlet), my top is from H&M, my trousers are from Primark, my trainers are from Jimmy Choo and my handbag is from Marc Jacobs.

How would you describe your style?

I try to look nice. Don’t get me wrong I love a gym legging and a hoodie but I also love to dress up.

Where do you like to shop?

Nine times out of 10 I go to Cheshire Oaks in Cheshire as I have family that live down there. I also like shopping online in places like Zara, H&M and I also like popping into Primark.

Who is your style icon?

I get my style inspiration from Instagram and also on Tik Tok. I love when influencers put videos up of their Primark haul and what they’ve bought.

Shannon Mackie, 25, from Aberdeen

Shannon Mackie looks effortlessly chic. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m the Lord Provost of Aberdeen’s PA.

What are you wearing?

My coat and skirt are from River Island, my top is from Primark, my bag is from New Look.

How would you describe your style?

I like to keep it simple and have my own look.

Where do you like to shop?

I like to shop in Zara, New Look, Primark and the supermarkets are great to like Sainsburys and Tesco.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one.

Bryn McLernon, 23, from Aberdeen

Bryn McLernon says rock star Alex Turner is his style icon. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a chef.

What are you wearing?

My leather jacket is from Burtons, my t-shirt is from Primark, my jeans are from Next and my boots are Dr Martens.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

I don’t buy clothes often but when I do it tends to be from Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Alex Turner (the frontman of the rock band The Arctic Monkeys).

Myles Burnett, 21, from Aberdeen

Bar tender and musician Myles Burnett describes his style as minimalistic. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bar tender at Siberia. I’m also in a band called Entropy.

What are you wearing?

My jacket is from Primark, my t-shirt is from Ripndip, my trousers are from Topman and my shoes are from Etnies.

How would you describe your style?

Minimalistic.

Where do you like to shop?

Primark or Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Professional skaters. My girlfriend keeps me right when it comes to what I wear.

