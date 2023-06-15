Retreat in Stonehaven attracts people from around the world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Society

Retreat in Stonehaven attracts people from around the world

What does a mindfulness retreat look like in Aberdeenshire? We spoke to Angela Wilken, who offers retreats in a stunning coastal spot, to find out more.

By Ellie House
Angela Wilken runs Mindfulness Energy, with retreats on offer from Toadhall Rooms in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomsom/ DC Thomson.
Angela Wilken runs Mindfulness Energy, with retreats on offer from Toadhall Rooms in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kami Thomsom/ DC Thomson.

There’s something rather special about the charmingly named Toadhall Rooms, although you won’t find Ratty or Badger wandering the clifftops in Stonehaven.

Peacocks are on hand to  give you a friendly welcome from the secluded spot which can be found between Stonie and Muchalls, alongside Pate and Foie Gras who are of course the resident geese.

Toadhall is run as a boutique B&B and also offers self catering options, but at the heart of the beautiful spot is wellbeing.

Proud owner Angela Wilken welcomes people from around the world to the soothing setup in Aberdeenshire, where she has been running wellbeing retreats since 2018.

Lush garden with flowers and geese at Angela Wilken's mindfulness retreat in Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven.
Angela Wilken runs Mindfulness Energy, mindfulness retreats, and welcomes people from around the world to her peaceful spot at Toadhall in Stonehaven. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

One of the few retreat options currently on offer in the north-east, Angela is passionate about helping people who may be struggling for any number of reasons.

And when it comes to wellbeing, she believes it has never been more topical with people wanting to finally focus on how they feel on the inside post pandemic.

From dealing with every day stresses to major life events, Angel’s business, which is called Mindfullness Energy and is based at Toadhall Rooms, has proved life changing for hundreds of visitors.

We caught up with her and found out why almost losing her home to flooding, caused Angela to reassess and go on to help others.

Giving mindfulness a chance

“I’ve had a variety of careers, I actually used to work at The Press and Journal in the accounts department,” said Angela.

“After I left I became self employed, and trained as a holistic therapist offering massage, reflexology, aromatherapy and reflexology.

“I had my own practice and was also involved in skincare distribution.”

Angela initially became involved with mindfulness after her house flooded in 2012, and she found herself looking up new ways to cope with the toll it took mentally.

The interior of Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven with a cosy fireplace, a peaceful retreat for those visiting.
The interior of Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven offers a peaceful retreat for those visiting. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“My house was almost entirely taken out and through the stress of all that, someone suggested I try mindfulness,” she said.

“By this stage I thought, well I have nothing else to lose.”

Angela grew more intrigued by mindfulness, and quickly realised the impact it was having on her life.

She went on to train in mindful based stress reduction, and started to offer workshops.

All walks of life

“I diversified into offering retreats, from weekends to five days,” said Angela.

“People come from all over the world, and I also offer one to one retreats.

“I get people of all ages and all walks of life, some people may not even have heard of mindfulness when they arrive.”

River near the Stonehaven retreat.
Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven offers a stunning setting for those looking to find some calm on a wellbeing retreat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

By the end of the retreat however, Angela believes people are fully on board with the benefits.

“Mindfulness is essentially a way of learning how to deal with your thoughts and emotions, in order to reduce stress,” she said.

Bedroom for retreat guests in Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven.
Guests visit Toadhall Rooms from all over the world, and can stay for up to a week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“It’s a way of dealing with difficult thoughts, and it can enable you to let go of whatever it is which may be holding you back.

“By letting go, you’re coming into a much better place.

“Mindfulness can give you tools to deal with whatever it is that’s keeping you down.

“At the retreats we do various meditations, and learn how to bring mindfulness into everyday life.”

Dealing with stress

It all sounds rather wonderful, and in Angela’s case it has enabled her to move forward regardless of what life throws at you.

“For me, mindfulness is a way of getting this deep deep sense of calm,” she said.

“Everyone has stress in their life, it’s how you deal with it.

“If something is getting me down, I bounce back much quicker.

Angela Wilken in the living room at Toadhall Rooms.
Angela believes mindfulness has changed her life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Mindfulness then goes on to impact the people around you, because you’re a better person.

“I’ve always been a happy person, but I now feel a deeper level of joy and happiness.”

Angela often helps people who work in the medical profession, where there is a high level of stress on a daily basis.

Whilst she’s not a bereavement councillor, she often helps people through major life events.

“Often people are moving into different stages of life,” said Angela.

“I love it because when people arrive – they come in looking heavy and their shoulders are inward but they are a different person when they leave.

Exterior of Toadhall Rooms in Stonhaven, where Angela Wilken offers wellbeing retreats.
The dreamy Toadhall Rooms has provided sanctuary to people from all walks of life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I think people are far more open to wellbeing following the pandemic.”

Angela runs around six to eight group retreats each year, and can easily hold at least one to one retreat per month.

She’s also involved with offering her services to the corporate world, and is now pondering what to do next.

“I think I’m looking at building on the retreats, and having more international people stay for longer.”

Wellbeing Diary with Angela Wilken

Biggest misconception about mindfulness?

Clients think they have no time to practice mindfulness as their lives are too busy and indeed this is what I used to think, but then I started just to do 5 – 10 minute a day of what we call formal practice, this is when you sit and meditate sometimes in silence  and sometimes with a recording.

Angela Wilken smiling.
Angela believes everyone can make time for mindfulness. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I personally found it easier to start with a recording.  What I discovered was that I gained back more time in my day than the time it took to do the meditation, as I was so much more focussed, found that things that had been challenging were less so and I would flow through my day.

What’s your night time routine?

Every night when I go to bed I reflect on all the things that have gone well that day, I do this through a practice called GLAD. The G is for what I am grateful for today.

Mindfulness Energy owner Angela inside Toadhall Rooms in Stonehaven where she offers a number of wellbeing retreats.
Angela has enabled guests at her Stonehaven retreat to realise the benefits of mediation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The L is what I have learned today, (this can be one small fact)                                              The A is what I have accomplished today and the D is for what has brought me delight, (what has made me smile)

Your 3 tips for practising mindfulness every day?

When you wake up, start the morning with the question: how can I be kinder to myself today? Do a 5 – 10 minute meditation at least 5 out of 7 days.                                              Bring more awareness to and engage more in all of your senses, touch, seeing, hearing, smelling and taste.

Favourite walk in Aberdeenshire?

I love walking barefoot along St Cyrus beach.

Most memorable guest on a retreat?

All my guests come with their own unique qualities and some have long haul flights, but one guest that stands out was a young gentleman who had an overnight bus journey of 14 hours in order to join one of my weekend retreats.

What makes your retreat so magical?     

The mix of being able to spend time indoors by cosy fires and outdoors in nature, mindful cliff top walks leading to little coves and beaches, my guests are blown away by the rugged scenery.

 

More information

Head to toadhallrooms.co.uk or find Mindfulness Energy on Facebook.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure