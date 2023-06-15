Police stop 110 vehicles to remind Highland visitors of rules of the road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police stopped drivers in Kyle of Lochalsh to remind motorists that driving in the Highlands is “quite different” to other parts of Europe.

Officers stopped 110 vehicles to remind visitors of the rules of the road.

Vehicles, including motorhomes, motorbikes and hire cars in Kyle of Lochalsh on Wednesday June 14.

Police carried out eyesight checks and said a “high volume” of vehicles were driven by visitors to Scotland.

‘Vital road users remember to drive on the left’

Constable Matthew Fothergill, of the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “This was an excellent opportunity to engage with motorists who have travelled to the Highlands to enjoy the stunning scenery it has to offer.

“We recognise that driving in Scotland is quite different to driving in other parts of Europe, and it’s vital road users remember to drive on the left, especially after stopping for a break or refuelling.

“We also took the opportunity to remind motorists that, when a build-up of traffic occurs behind them on the road, they should pull into a layby or passing place to allow vehicles to pass.”

A number of Highlanders took to social media to praise the recent actions of the police.

Nicola Gordon commented: “Thank you. It’s extremely frustrating being stuck behind a slow-moving vehicle, who often appear oblivious to the build-up of traffic in their rearview mirror. Often on busy roads where there’s no safe spot to overtake.

“Nice to see the police give a gentle reminder that courtesy on our beautiful scenic roads costs nothing.”

In March, police announced that 40 motoring offences were detected after they stopped 50 vehicles in nearby Skye.