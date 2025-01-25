‘He is a great addition’: Honshu the snow monkey finds forever home at Edinburgh Zoo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘He is a great addition’: Honshu the snow monkey finds forever home at Edinburgh Zoo

Honshu hit the headlines last year after escaping from the Highland Wildlife Park.

Honshu the monkey through the glass, sitting by the window of his enclosure.
Honshu enjoys sitting by the window of his Edinburgh enclosure, watching the world go by. Image: RZSS.
By Michelle Henderson

Honshu, the Japanese macaque that escaped from the Highland Wildlife Park, is still enjoying the limelight almost one year on.

The snow monkey garnered global attention after fleeing his enclosure last January.

For five days, keepers from the park scoured the Kincraig area for Honshu, though he continued to elude them.

His grand adventure finally came to an end after he was lured in by a tasty treat – a Yorkshire pudding.

Transferred alongside three members of his original troop to Edinburgh Zoo, Honshu and the boys have settled in quite nicely in their new home.

Honshu the monkey in his box during transfer to Edinburgh Zoo.
Honshu was transferred alongside three other male Japanese macaques to Edinburgh Zoo after he escaped the Highland Wildlife Park. Image: RZSS.

‘He is a great addition to the zoo’

Kirsty McFaul, senior for birds, primates and koalas, has been looking after the group since they arrived in the Scottish Capital last year.

She spoke with The Press and Journal about the boys and their cheeky nature, as well as Honshu’s love for showing off for his fans.

Kirsty said: “Honshu and the three other boys have been great.

“Visitors have loved seeing them explore the outside enclosure.

“The two younger ones, Kirran and Katana love to play and people love seeing that.

“Honshu loves to sit in front of the window and show everyone how handsome he is.

“They have done well and it has been lovely to have Honshu.

“He is a great addition to the zoo.”

Kirsty MacFaul, senior for birds, primates and kolas outside Honshu's enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo.
Kirsty McFaul, senior for birds, primates and kolas said Honshu and the snow monkey quartet have been a ‘great addition’ to Edinburgh Zoo. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

The highland troop are the first of their kind at the city zoo and have become popular with visitors.

Their diet consists of pellets, leafy greens and root vegetables, as well as a protein, which varies between chickpeas, lentils and bugs.

Honshu shows his behind to welcome new arrivals

The oldest of the four monkeys, Honshu took charge of the troop from the start.

His reign was, however, short-lived, as three more adult male macaques arrived from Amsterdam in December.

Despite the new arrivals being older, Kirsty says the group have jelled nicely.

She revealed Honshu had approaching one of the prominent males and “showed his behind”, a submissive move used by primates to show there is “no threat”.

“Amsterdam had an enclosure that wasn’t suitable for their macaques anymore and they asked us if we would be interested in taking some more males on,” Kirsty explained.

“We said we had the facilities here, so we could try. and we were very lucky that it worked out very well.

“They have all been in groups before and it is quite nice to have a mixed age so the group can be more socially dynamic.

“Honshu was up in the Highlands, where there is a big group, so he knows how to deal with social dynamics.

“He went up to a predominant male in that group, introduced himself and went from there.

“They have got their different strengths so that’s what makes them quite a good group.”

Wooden canopy overhead of enclosure with glass windows at Edinburgh Zoo
Three further macaques from Amsterdam have been added to the Zoo’s troop. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Honshu nervous around people

Since hitting the headlines, the troop have become a popular stop at Edinburgh Zoo.

However, the keeper admits that Honshu can, at times, get some stage fright.

She said: “People love to see them, especially the young ones as they are always doing something.

“They are always playing,  grooming each other or being sneaky.

“They are very interesting to watch.

“Honshu just likes to show himself off but he is quite nervous sometimes.

“We try to change their enclosure on a regular basis to make sure they never get bored and give them lots of different stuff every day.

“We are trying to make sure we give them the best life that we can.”

Conversation