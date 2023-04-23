Loch Arkaig ospreys fend off golden eagle after it lands by newly-hatched egg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Arkaig ospreys fend off golden eagle after it lands by newly-hatched egg

The dramatic moment was caught on The Woodland Trust's nest-cam, which allows fans of ospreys Louis and Dorcha to watch as they rear their young.

By George Mair
A golden eagle trying to land on an osprey's nest.
A young golden eagle caused a stir as it tried to land in a nest belonging to ospreys Louis and Dorcha at The Woodland Trust's Loch Arkaig Pine Forest. Image: Saltire News

A golden eagle caused a stir on one of Scotland’s most famous osprey nests after it touched down next to the resident pair’s newly laid egg – only to be seen off in a spectacular dogfight.

Fans of the ospreys watching live online from around the world were stunned when the young golden eagle appeared on the nest in the Woodland Trust’s Loch Arkaig Pine Forest, near Spean Bridge, on Saturday.

Resident osprey pair Louis and Dorcha returned from their 3,000 mile migration from West Africa earlier this month and produced their first egg of the season at 5.45am on Friday.

Louis was sitting on the egg when the eagle swooped in, and he chased the larger bird off before mobbing it together with crows in a spectacular aerial battle just visible in the distance.

‘A real dogfight’

Louis and Dorcha are expected to complete a full clutch of three eggs this week in front of a worldwide audience watching via the nest camera funded by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

This is the first time a golden eagle has appeared on camera however, with one viewer posting: “Oh wow, that’s unbelievable”.

Woodland Trust spokesman George Anderson said: “This young golden eagle was in the vicinity and came down to land on the osprey nest belonging to Louis and Dorcha.

Female osprey Dorcha protects her nest at The Woodland Trust’s Loch Arkaig Pine Forest after the golden eagle’s attempts. Image: Saltire News.

“Louis went in pursuit and you could see a real dogfight going on over the hills in the background. Louis and Dorcha produced their first egg in the early hours of Friday so there was theoretically a risk to the egg.

“In the area we have golden eagles and sea eagles but we’ve never seen them on camera before, so it was quite exciting to see a golden eagle touching down.

‘Inexperienced eagle’

“This was a young and inexperienced eagle that had possibly strayed into the ospreys’ territory and it was immediately identified as a threat. Thanks to our nest cameras we have witnessed lots of different dramas unfold over the years but the appearance of a golden eagle on the nest was a real surprise.”

Ospreys became extinct in Scotland a century ago and Loch Arkaig is thought to have been the final nest location before the birds began to recolonise the country again in the 1950s.

Louis and his former partner Aila took over the nest in 2017 and fledged six chicks, including three in 2020 to the delight of a record audience around the world watching during lockdown.

Those chicks were named Doddie, Vera and Captain in honour of the late rugby legend Doddie Weir, Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn and fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Aila failed to return to her annual nest in 2021, presumed to have been blown off course or perished on migration. But Louis has since paired up with the new female, Dorcha — a Gaelic word meaning “dark” because of her feather markings.

