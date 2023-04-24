Scottish wildcats in Cairngorms encouraged to explore natural instincts before wild release in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish wildcats in Cairngorms encouraged to explore natural instincts before wild release in June

The enclosures help the cats develop natural behaviours and instincts to prepare them for the wild.

By Ross Hempseed
scottish wildcats
Wildcats moved to new enclosures ahead of release back into the wild this summer. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A group of wildcats in the Highlands have moved to new enclosures designed to help wildcats explore wild behaviours before their release back into nature.

The Saving Wildcats conservation partnership and the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland have been working to reintroduce the critically endangered species.

The transfer of the wildcats to specifically designed “pre-release” enclosures will help the animals progress back to the wild from being bred within the Highland Wildlife Park.

A site located deep within the Cairngorms National Park has been chosen for the wildcat release this June, where keepers will release around 20 wildcats of 10 pairs.

Due to being bred in captivity, the wildcats lack some wild behaviours and instincts that would allow them to survive in the wild.

These include hunting, foraging and climbing, which are encouraged in these new larger enclosures to prepare the cats for the “challenges of life in the wild”.

The large enclosures allow the cats to explore natural behaviours in preparation for the wild. Image: RZSS

‘Exciting’ step in reintroducing Scottish wildcats back into nature

The enclosures are away from visitor areas of the park to help wildcats develop natural instincts away from humans and disturbance.

To further prevent human interference, CCTV cameras have been installed for keepers to monitor the cat’s behaviours to asses their progress.

Normally solitary animals, the cats are of a similar age as those living in the wild when they move away from their parents.

Wildcats are being encouraged to explore, hunt and forage within the enclosures away from human interference. Image: RZSS

David Barclay, Saving Wildcats offsite conservation manager, said: “It is fantastic to have passed this critical milestone in the project and exciting to take another important step forward in the plans to release wildcats this year.

“The journey to restore a viable wildcat population in Scotland is just beginning and we are incredibly grateful for the efforts of our team members, partners and supporters whose expertise has been crucial to reaching this point.”

This is the first release of wildcats planned over the coming years, with a second release planned for next year.

