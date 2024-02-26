6 picturesque parks and gardens in Aberdeen for a spring walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
6 picturesque parks and gardens in Aberdeen for a spring walk

You don’t need to venture far in Aberdeen to find a picturesque park or garden in which to enjoy a glorious spring day.

In Partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
johnston park aberdeen

Whether you’re planning a fun-filled family day out, or a peaceful walk to take in the sights and sounds of nature, Aberdeen is fortunate to be home to a host of green spaces each with unique character.

To make the most of the new season and enjoy the beauty of nature as it comes into bloom, here are six great Aberdeen parks that should be on your visit list this spring.

 

 

Duthie Park and David Welch Winter Gardens

Aberdeen parks Duthie ParkOffering a fantastic experience for all the family, Duthie Park is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some open green space and nature in the city. There are two play parks for kids, one for younger visitors and one for more adventurous types, alongside a sports court for ball games and charming Victorian features like the bandstand, fountains and boating ponds.

It’s within an easily walkable distance from the city, but with an e-bike stop inside the park where you can pick up and return bikes, a cycle is also a great option for getting there.

Once you’ve arrived, grab a coffee at The Park Café while you wander and explore. Escape any spring showers in the David Welch Winter Gardens, a relaxing oasis no matter the weather that is home to one of the most visited indoor plant collections in Scotland.

Union Terrace Gardens

Aberdeen parks Union TerraceThis spring you’ll be able to appreciate the wildflowers lining the magnificently redeveloped gardens as they come into bloom for the season.

It’s the perfect spot to spend your lunch hour basking in the beauty, meet a friend for a takeaway coffee (options include the nearby Common Sense Coffee House & Bar) or for tiring the kids out in the new play area. This green space lets you appreciate springtime right in the heart of the city. The gardens also have wheelchair-friendly access routes, accessible toilets and a lift to the upper level.

Hazlehead Park

Hazlehead Park Aberdeen

Hazlehead Park has everything you need for a fun-filled day out for all the family.

Boasting formal gardens, woodland walks, nature trails, a mini zoo called the Pets Corner, a children’s play area and golf, there’s plenty to keep everyone entertained. Need a little rest from all the action? The refurbished café is the perfect spot to refuel before you navigate the park’s maze – the oldest in Scotland.

Johnston Gardens

Aberdeen parks Johnston ParkNestled in the city’s West End, Johnston Gardens is a hidden gem filled with breathtaking blooms and vibrancy.  Wander its tranquil surroundings and admire the beauty, from streams and waterfalls to winding pathways filled with charm.

Visit on a sunny spring day and immerse yourself in glorious nature. Make sure you’re ready to capture the moment, Johnston Gardens is a photographer’s dream.

Seaton Park

Aberdeen parks Seaton parkA bright spring day is the perfect reason to head to Old Aberdeen and explore Seaton Park. Nestled amongst historical architecture, the park has several historical features of its own.

Amongst these is the Wallace Tower. Built in the early 1600’s, Wallace Tower was originally located in Netherkirkgate in the heart of the city. However, in 1960 it was meticulously taken down stone my stone and rebuilt in its current location in Seaton Park. Going further back in time, you will also find a Bronze age motte and mound within the park too.

With several trails on offer you can enjoy the colour of the formal spring flower beds in bloom and discover the walled garden and fountains. For little ones, no trip to Seaton Park is complete without a visit to Mr Therm, a former steam engine which now forms part of a hugely popular feature in the play park.

Victoria Park

Victoria Park Aberdeen

Victoria Park might not be the largest park in the city, but you will find lots within its grounds to fill a sunny spring afternoon. Take a wander through the Rhododendron Dell where you can catch the showy flowers starting to come into bloom, explore ‘Sunny Valley’ which is a sensory garden, and visit the showpiece fountain described as “one of the handsomest in Great Britain”.

If you fancy some sporting action, you’ll find Westburn Tennis Centre across the road in Westburn Park. Offering indoor and outdoor courts, you can pay and play, or book into one of the many classes on offer to hone your skills.

