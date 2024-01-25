High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

High-spending tourists to learn survival skills on Castaway island

Taransay also seeking to lure environmentally-conscious investors to support nature restoration project

By John Ross
Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival
Rvival takes high-spending guests to remote locations to teach them how to live in the wild. Image Rvival

The island of Taransay is about to welcome a new generation of castaways.

Nearly a quarter of a century after it featured in a landmark TV series on self-sufficiency, visitors will be reconnecting with nature on the uninhabited Hebridean location.

A company specialising in no-trace adventure experiences is to bring high-spending tourists, including celebrities and politicians, to Taransay for immersive breaks in the wild.

At the same time, environmentally-conscious investors are being sought to support a nature restoration project on the island in a UK first.

Conservation and eco-tourism on the island

The two-pronged approach is the next stage of conservation and eco-tourism work being carried out by Adam and Cathra Kelliher, who bought Taransay in 2011.

The couple have lined up with Rvival which takes clients on outdoor survival expeditions in remote areas around the world.

They have also partnered with RePlanet which helps restore and conserve landscapes by generating carbon and biodiversity credits to sell to private investors.

The Kellihers say they need new investment to continue their environmental, historical and social projects on Taransay.

Cathra and Adam Kelliher bought Taransay in 2011

Adam said: “There was a realisation that if we wanted to move ahead with Taransay we needed support and expertise beyond what we had.

“We have grand ambitions for the island but have been doing it on a fairly piecemeal basis.

“To push it to the next level we needed to find the appropriate partners.”

How much will the adventure trips cost?

The Rvival adventures will be officially launched in March but are ready to start now.

The firm’s team, including ex SAS soldiers, will teach high-spending visitors skills such as abseiling, cold water swimming and sourcing food.

Bespoke trips to Taransay, Britain’s largest uninhabited island, could cost from £15,000 to more than £25,000 for three days and two nights.

Rvival founder Eliza Brown said there are parallels with the Castaway reality TV series in 2000 which followed a group of people trying to build a self-sufficient community on the island.

Taransay was used in the Castaway TV series. Image Adam Kelliher

She said: “Adam and Cathra’s approach aligned with our approach to reconnect people of influence with nature.

“In today’s world we are so urbanised and so reliant on technology.

“The Castaway series looked at the skills set, the self-sufficiency and the group dynamics of living with the minimal.

“We will bring that back to life in a sense by allowing people to live and breathe it.

“People are also craving a more experiential getaway, something more meaningful to put their money into and take away a lifetime investment.”

Immersion and reconnection with nature

Longer-term, it is planned to offer free survival trips to local schools and youth groups.

But initially the target will be an exclusive adventures to high-end tourists.

“They will almost have the island to themselves for their stay”, says Eliza.

“They will get to know what it’s truly like to live and survive, a real immersion and reconnection with nature.”

Local people will be employed to support the specialist team and it is hoped to create more jobs as the visits increase.

Eliza Brown, founder of Rvival. Image Yuri Janssen

When the Kellihers bought Taransay it had just one standing tree following centuries of intensive grazing.

The couple subsequently worked with experts on ecology, wildlife and the planting of native trees.

The aim is that by 2032 they will have established woodlands, community tree planting and restored peatlands.

Redeveloped blackhouses, once used by residents, the last of whom left the island in 1974, will also be part of historical and archaeological interpretation.

Last year they worked with Savills to offer the “once in a lifetime” opportunity to invest in the project.

Biodiversity improvements

They have now partnered with Dr Tim Coles, CEO of RePlanet, who helped coordinate development of the Wallacea Trust biodiversity credit methodology.

Dr Coles spoke about his aims at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos last year.

He said Taransay is the only project in the UK market ready for selling both carbon and biodiversity credits.

While carbon credits are given for offsetting carbon emissions elsewhere, biodiversity credits are for improvements in biodiversity that are not tied to losses.

Abseiling is one of the skills taught on the adventure breaks. Image Rvival

Under the scheme, when credits are re-sold a percentage goes back to the landowner.

Dr Coles said the Taransay project will conservatively generate around 280,000 carbon credits at $35 (£27.50) each and 240,000 biodiversity credits at $10 (£7.80) over the next 25 years.

“This could be covered by a single corporate investor who then retires high quality carbon and biodiversity credits from the restoration of Britain’s largest uninhabited island and which will generate significant local employment and wildlife improvements.

“Alternatively these credits could be available through a new company, Taransay Wilding Ecosystem Services, as shares.

Early interest in investing

“This would democratise investment and open it up to philanthropic support or investments from individuals and small and medium sized enterprises across the UK who want to help with this flagship project.”

He added: “It’s a fantastic story. We are keen to test the market with the Kellihers as we believe there are corporates that would be interested in helping re-wild the island.”

Cathra Kelliher said Dr Coles’ vision is an exciting approach to land management.

She said there has been some early indications of interest from large corporate organisations and philanthropic individuals.

Dr Tim Coles.

Adam said it is an exciting approach to tackling habitat loss and ecological protection and regeneration.

“Over the lifetime of the project those in situ will be incentivised to increase the biodiversity of their particular location.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Captain Eddie Watt, who will be 65 tomorrow, has retired today after 34 years. DYLAN MORRISON / LOGANAIR
Loganair’s longest-serving pilot Captain Eddie Watt retires after 34 years
Shamed TV personality Jimmy Savile.
Airbnb fears raised over Jimmy Savile house plan in Glen Coe
Louis Barabbas of the Bedlam Six has gone on to be a firefighter. on Skye.
From stage-diving to life-saving: Skye man swaps rock band for fire fighting
Dan Burton, Joanna Lumley and Sacha Dench
Death of cameraman in Highland mid-air crash to be investigated by Fatal Accident Inquiry
CR0046053, Laura Devlin, Dundee, cars parked along the pavement at Ancrum Drive for a piece about the upcoming pavement parking ban DCC are looking to introduce. Picture shows; Cars parked along Ancrum Drive on the pavement at school pick up time. Wednesday 29th November, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Highland drivers face £100 fine for pavement parking from next week
2
The Old Inn & Brewhouse in Flowerdale, Gairloch.
This 'charming' NC500 hotel can be yours for nearly £1 million
The Carbisdale Club is looking for its first 100 members
'Whatever happened is forgotten about': Lady Carbisdale dismisses recent row as she launches £10k…
Up Helly Aa: Richard Moar with his family.
Up Helly Aa: Meet this year's Guizer Jarl who will lead the first-ever female-participating…
Ross Memorial Hospital
Dingwall drink-driver blamed puddle for crash outside hospital
To go with story by Marc Deanie. The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry - Raymond Grant evidence Picture shows; Former investigator Raymond Grant. The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry . Supplied by The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry Date; 24/01/2024
Ex Post Office investigator claims wrongfully convicted Uist subpostmaster still guilty - despite court…

Conversation