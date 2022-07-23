Nature Watch: Enchanted by the beauty of a summer meadow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: Enchanted by the beauty of a summer meadow

By Keith Broomfield
July 23, 2022, 6:30 am
Common spotted orchid

Often when appreciating nature, it is best to sit and let it come to you, or in this instance, to lie on your belly and breathe the wondrous herb-scented aroma of this verdant hill meadow where flowers sparkled, and butterflies floated on easy wings.

With chin rested upon cupped hands and a gentle breeze ruffling my hair, the dampness of the ground seeped through my thin linen shirt, which in a strange way strengthened my bond and connection with the meadow.

This was a truly special place that made the heart sing and my mind soon became lost within its ethereal beauty.

Up close and personal

Seen up close, the meadow was like a green-tangled forest of grass blades and wiry stems, where flowers such as white clover and tormentil lay in scattered abandon.

Meadowbrown

In the past, the woody roots of tormentil were used as a source of a red dye.

Herbalists maintained that tormentil was effective in treating stomach and intestine problems, as well as treating piles.

It could also be used as a gargle for mouth and throat infections.

The esteem this small, yellow-flowered plant was so obviously once held made me reflect upon the fact that humanity and nature were closely entwined in the past, where the knowledge of wild plants was intimate, and the countryside was a source of both food and medicine.

Such empathy with our environment has largely gone nowadays, which is sad.

Greater butterfly orchid

I turned my head, and on my right lay the most handsome flower imaginable, with subtle greenish-white petals, which spread out like the wings of a butterfly.

The temptation was too much, so I slowly crawled a short distance towards the plant to breathe-in its delicious scent, which had a subtle vanilla aroma.

This was a greater butterfly-orchid, and its flowers produce an even stronger scent at night, attracting night-flying moths that pollinate it.

The greater butterfly-orchid is a scarce species, but one which thrives in this meadow because it is carefully grazed by horses to provide the optimum conditions to encourage their growth.

Meadow vetchling

The delicate, pale pink flower spikes of common spotted-orchids also abounded, standing proud and clear from the grass like shining beacons, and I could also see the complicated yellow flowerheads of meadow vetchling, a scrambling plant which is a member of the pea family.

Farmers like this plant because its root nodules fix nitrogen from the air and thus enrich the soil.

Eyebright

Being at ground level with the meadow helped me spot an altogether much smaller flower – eyebright.

Eyebright

The flowers are shaped like miniscule violets and are daubed with intricate purple and yellow blotches and stripes.

The plant is so-called because it was once thought to be good for treating poor eyesight.

I lay in this flower heaven for a further few minutes, before reluctantly rising to my feet.

As I headed for home, ringlet and meadow brown butterflies swept up in the air before me, and the meadow shimmered and glowed under the gentle caress of the summer breeze.

