Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Nature Watch: Enthralled by the marine riches of Ardmair Bay

By Keith Broomfield
September 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Sea Urchin

The sea urchin glowed in the water below me like a shining beacon – a pink shimmering resting on a large frond of kelp, and the temptation for a closer look was impossible to resist, so I dived under to examine in more detail this magnificent denizen of the deep.

It was about 15ft under, but it only took a couple of flicks of my flippers to bring me down to the creature’s stunning form in the clear waters of Ardmair Bay near Ullapool.

The colours were astonishing, a variety of pink and purple hues, the domed shell covered in a bristling array of spines.

The correct term for the shell is a ‘test’ – a calcium-based structure made up of fused skeletal plates.

Common starfish

The word ‘urchin’ comes from the old word for hedgehog and reflects its prickly outer body.

The spines offer formidable protection and other stalked projections on the shell can release toxins to further aid its defences.

On the underside are tiny tube-shaped feet, which help the animal move, and there is an intricate and complex mouth which is colloquially known as ‘Aristotle’s lantern’, the teeth of which scrape algae and other food from rocks.

They are fascinating creatures and belong to a group of animals known as echinoderms, which translates as ‘spiny skin’.

Spiny starfish

Soon, I spotted another echinoderm – this time a spiny starfish.

This starfish was huge, its splayed ‘arms’ easily covering the diameter of a dinner plate.

Also, about were common starfish and several sand stars, the latter being a creature I don’t often come across when snorkelling.

Sand stars have chunkier bodies than starfish, with shorter arms.

Wonderful snorkelling

Ardmair Bay, which is an offshoot of Loch Broom, proved a wonderful snorkelling location, and over the course of several days I became completely absorbed by its marine treasures.

Over the kelp beds flickered colourful corkwing and rock cook wrasses, and shoals of small pollack were omnipresent.

Corkwing

In amongst rocks in the extreme shallows, curious common prawns scuttled in comical fashion, and deeper down lurked large brown crabs and colourful velvet swimming crabs.

One of the most interesting fish I discovered was a greater pipefish.

It is related to the sea horse and the head is remarkably similar, although the scaled and ridged body is long and slender like a snake, rather than being coiled and upright.

The mouth acts like a miniature vacuum cleaner, sucking in mysid shrimps and other tiny creatures.

Sand star

As is the case with sea horses, the female deposits her eggs in the male’s brood pouch, from which the young hatch after a few weeks.

After observing the pipefish, I continued to snorkel by the shore edge, my mind slip-sliding away in contentment at the diversity of life that continually unfolded before my eyes.

Nature never ceases to enthral, and I could snorkel here a thousand times and on each occasion encounter something new, such were the wild riches that lay beneath the waters of this tranquil and beautiful bay.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Sea Urchin
WALK THIS WAY: Intriguing loop from Montrose
0
Nature Watch: Heather and mining bees bring into perspective the folly of humanity
0
Nature Watch: Sparrowhawks exhibit the true grit of nature
0
Sea Urchin
WALK THIS WAY: Exploring the Callater summits in Aberdeenshire
The north and north-east has some great bicycle-friendly cafes, including the Ride Coffee House in Banchory owned by Simon Burnside and wife Juliette.
Forget the lycra - as the Tour of Britain hits Aberdeen it's the coffee…
1
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Franz Christoph Robiller/imageBROKER/Shutterstock (13090070ea) Lesser horseshoe bat (Rhinolophus hipposideros) in flight, bat threatened with extinction in Germany, Thuringia, Germany Various 22aibdaj
Nature Watch: The enigma of bats
0
Highlands and islands: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
The Ullapool Sea Savers
WATCH: Meet the Ullapool Sea Savers - kids on a mission to rid the…
0
Nature Watch: Paradise found in the high Alps
0
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series Picture shows; featured image 2/3 for Caledonian Canal series. Caledonian Canal. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL Date; 27/07/2022
Snapshots from long life of canal
0

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen University has been ranked 13th in the Guardian's league table. Picture by Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen University achieves highest-ever ranking in Guardian University Guide
The North Hop craft spirits and food festival at P&J Live, Aberdeen. In picture is: Kelsey Simpson, Emma Jones, Jordan Jones, Holly Cameron. All pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
GALLERY: North Hop makes its return to Aberdeen as festivalgoers turn out in their…
0
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Getting through Brechin City tie the main positive for Caley Thistle, says Barry Wilson
An owl has been calling at Rab's of an evening.
RAB MCNEIL: The owl and the moonlight, an autumn serenade
0
Sea Urchin
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0
CR0038228 Highland League game of the day between Fraserburgh and Brora Rangers. Scott Barbour, centre, has a shot for Fraserburgh against Brora Pictures by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Brora battle back to draw with 10-man Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks