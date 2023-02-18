Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay

By Keith Broomfield
February 18, 2023, 6:30 am
A magical underwater garden of seaweed. Catterline. Image: Keith Broomfield

Like a magical oasis, this rockpool at Catterline Bay south of Stonehaven sparkled and danced, with its multitude of colourful seaweeds drawing the eye like an irresistible lure.

There were brown, red and green seaweeds, but it was the splash of vibrant pink that shone out above all else – so bright and vibrant, it was as if it had been conjured by an artist’s brush.

I hunkered down to examine the rockpool more closely, parting fronds of bladder wrack seaweed with my fingers to reveal the pink encrustation that lay beneath.

Wild beating heart

Hard to the touch, it was difficult to comprehend that this was a lifeform, a part of the rockpool’s wild beating heart.

This was a pink encrusting coralline alga known as paint weed, no doubt because it does indeed resemble a daub of paint.

Adjacent to the paint weed lay another red-pink growth, although this resembled a more typical seaweed with little branched fern-like fronds.

Coral weed – calcified seaweed. Catterline. Image: Keith Broomfield

I brushed my fingertips across the growth, which felt rough.

This was coral weed, which is often found on the lower shore.

It is called coral weed because like corals, it undergoes a process called calcification.

Having a skeletal like form acts as protective shield, preventing other creatures from grazing upon it.

Entranced by beauty

Despite the cold, I lingered for a while longer by this pool, entranced by the beauty of the seaweeds held within, which included many of the more familiar brown and green types.

Seaweeds are marine algae and need sunlight to produce their food but also absorb nutrients directly from the sea through their fronds.

I wandered to the upper shore where in shallow pools prospered an abundance of gutweed.

Gutweed. Catterline. Image: Keith Broomfield

When exposed from the water, it appears like a green slime, but look closer and it is a seaweed of intricate design with its tubular shaped strands.

I placed my camera under the water of one pool and took some random shots in the hope of capturing their inherent elegance.

The results were better than expected, their emerald fronds glimmering in the water.

Interesting geology

The shore at Catterline is most interesting geologically, comprising conglomerate rock shelves and a broad sweeping shingle bay, which was believed to the landing point for St Ninian in the fifth century as he began the conversion of Picts to Christianity.

I brought my binoculars to bear upon a rocky islet off the southern end of the bay where a large number of herring gulls had congregated.

On one end of the islet, several grey seals lazed, their plump bodies testament to the rich fishing found in the surrounding waters.

A Catterline rockpool. Image: Keith Broomfield

But the allure of the rockpools proved overwhelming, so I ventured down to the lower shore once more.

A crimson coloured beadlet anemone glowed from the corner of one pool, its tentacles extended as it gleaned plankton from the water.

It was a true wonder of nature and as I appreciated its beauty, I couldn’t help but ponder what other living miracles lay within the watery depths of the pool..

Tags

Conversation

