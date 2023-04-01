Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Nature Watch: Spring’s sweet chorus of birds and frogs

By Keith Broomfield
Frog by its spawn. Image: Keith Broomfield

Early morning in my local wood and it was still dark, the sun requiring another hour or so until it brimmed the horizon.

Yet, nature was stirring.

A fluty pair of notes, followed by another couplet of musical brilliance, so pure and clear it drifted across the dark air like a haunting lament.

Sweet poetry

It was a song thrush, and further away across the burn another one tuned-up from high in a tree, lilting his spring song as if in a musical competition.

The poet Thistle Wargul wrote: ‘So sweetly you sing little song thrush/Though speckled brown only you are/With a delicate voice like a piccolo/Skylark, blackbird and robin/Are jealous you sound so nice’.

Songthrush. Image: Keith Broomfield

Mesmerised by the beauty of the piccolo dawn music, I closed my eyes and let its ethereal beauty ripple across my soul.

How could these delicate birds produce a song of such incredible depth and perfect pitch quality?

Questions, not answers

Whenever I dwell upon nature, there are many questions and so few answers.

I have long since concluded that the ‘why’ is largely irrelevant, it is only the actuality that matters.

The song thrush has one of the longest singing periods of any bird – sometimes beginning in late December and not finishing until the end of August, a marathon songster that brings glorious enchantment to the world.

The first glimmer of light now streaked the morning sky and a blackbird began to sing, the song deeper and throatier than that of the thrush.

The blackbird may not have the same variety of notes in his repertoire, but the song nonetheless had a hypnotic and alluring quality that brought back memories of springs long past when as a child I would listen in similar wonderment to nature’s sweet music.

Soft croaking

Later that day I visited the haugh of my local river.

By a wild pond that is replenished whenever the river floods, the soft, croaking harmony of mating frogs permeated the air.

The croaking had a bewitching low resonance that would be easy to miss under the rustle of a soft breeze.

The wild pools on the haugh are great places for frogs. Image: Keith Broomfield

Frogs are curious creatures, usually they mate and lay their spawn during the dead of night in small ditches and pools and there is nary a sign of them the following day.

But occasionally, they gather in large, noisy mating congregations, such as this one.

I crawled on my hands and knees closer to the pond, popping my head up occasionally to observe the swirls of frogs riffling the water surface in their mating frenzy.

Despite the cautious approach, the croaking suddenly stopped – the frogs had spotted me, their eagle eyes constantly wary.

Underwater view of frog spawn. Image: Keith Broomfield

I froze stock still, hoping the frogs would reappear.

A shiny head popped up, then another one, and soon the croaking resumed once more, a lovely resonating hum that ebbed and flowed, filling the air like a gentle comfort blanket.

I lay on the ground for a while longer, immersed in the harmony of the frog chorus, before carefully crawling away on mud-soaked knees.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Outdoors

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Feature image for piece on Dave Goulder and Glen Cottage Hostel, Torridon Picture shows; Dave Goulder/Glen Cottage. various. Supplied by DCT Design/Dave Goulder Date; Unknown
The fast times and short life of Glen Cottage Hostel in Torridon
Nature Watch: A magical oasis at Catterline Bay
Nature Watch: The gentle touch of spring gathers pace
Gayle gazes up towards the North Face of Ben Nevis.
Experience a 'winter mindfulness wander' in the shadow of Ben Nevis - one of…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast
Gayle visits Inverurie Bass - the remains of a motte-and-bailey castle.
Inverurie Bass: Exploring remains of a 12th-Century motte-and-bailey castle that 'traumatised' paranormal investigators

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A Highland gamekeeper who fired a shotgun at a 'precious' sparrowhawk has been fined ?1,575 for the 'abhorrent' act. Rory Parker was caught firing two shots into the sky on the Moy Estate on September 16 2021 Picture shows; Convicted Highland gamekeeper Rory Parker and a female sparrowhawk . N/A. Supplied by RSPB Scotland (left) / Scottish Life/Ronald Findlay (right) Date; Unknown
Video: Highland gamekeeper fined after blasting protected sparrowhawk with shotgun
2
From the front: Head chef at Tyron Ellul (right) with new owner of Tolbooth, Paul Mair (left), in Stonehaven with the rest of the staff. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Owner of Aberdeen’s popular Cafe Boheme to take over Stonehaven’s Tolbooth restaurant
3
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden has spoken out about long ambulance delays after his father was left waiting outside ARI. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
‘It can’t go on like this’: North-east MSP slams long ambulance delays after dad’s…
4
The Hampton by Hilton Hotel has recently been empty. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A warm welcome or worries about pressure on Westhill facilities? Community reacts to news…
7
5
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
6
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Tom Didcott is allergic to meat Picture shows; Tom Didcott. Beauly. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; 14/03/2023
Man could die if he eats meat because tiny creature bit him

More from Press and Journal

Basshunter in full flow in front of thousands of Clubland fan at P&J Live. All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Dance legends raise the roof for ravers in Clubland's 20th anniversary gig at P&J…
The summit of Creag Bhalg. Image: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Creag Bhalg in the Cairngorms
Brave model Kevin Wilson
Aberdeen dad-of-four ready to give back to Friends of Anchor after battle with aggressive…
The events are open to all ages and abilities. Image Katie Noble Photography
Kidical Mass cycle event hopes to boost numbers during coronation weekend
Yvie's husband Gordon is in Los Angeles with work - so that means one thing, decorating.
Yvie Burnett is on a mission with a house makeover
PawPalz members Toby, Irene, Lindy, Alistair, Seth, Helen and Ralph out with their dogs. Image: Ralph Greig. 
PawPalz peer support group celebrates the power of the pack
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Graeme Stewart reckons Buckie Thistle have character for tense Highland League run-in
Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger. Images: Kirsty Rodger
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 quickfire questions for Glasgow Mid Argyll's Kirsty Rodger
Brave Richard Easton
Brave model who says Covid 'saved his life' now on mission to raise awareness…
Inverness Sheriff Court
Chef who was 'unsteady' near his van failed to provide samples to police

Editor's Picks

Most Commented