Walk this way: East and West Lomond in Fife – with Bishop Hill thrown in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Walk this way: East and West Lomond in Fife – with Bishop Hill thrown in

There's a little bit of everything thrown in here: rugged hill paths to summits with expansive views, delightful woodland walking and open countryside dotted with the sparkling blue of a series of reservoirs.

By Alan Rowan
Looking from East Lomond to West.
Looking from East Lomond to West.

East and West Lomond, Fife

The Lomond Hills offer a variety of fine walk options which can suit mood and inclination, weather conditions or simply time restrictions.

On a day of long light and settled conditions however, the three peaks challenge of East and West Lomond with Bishop Hill tagged on to complete the circuit is the jewel in the crown.

There’s a little bit of everything thrown in here: rugged hill paths to summits with expansive views, delightful woodland walking and open countryside dotted with the sparkling blue of a series of reservoirs.

My preferred start point is Falkland, a picturesque wander through the streets providing a fine introduction to the day’s proceedings. The wooden flight of steps that leads steeply through the trees to the open slopes of East Lomond always raise a sweat, but the upside is that it already feels like the majority of the hard work is done.

Harperleas Woods path.

From the summit, the twin peak of West Lomond is an irresistible lure, and even if you are only planning to do East Lomond the circuit route down heads that way anyway.

Despite the obvious path, the descent needs care when wet, but after the initial steep gradient the walking becomes simple over to the central point of Craigmead car park.

With picnic tables and toilet facilities, this is a handy spot to take a short break before resuming the route.

The track over to West Lomond is straightforward, but there is a choice for the final assault on the hill.

From West Lomond to East.

One path goes off right across the side of the hill for a more ambling approach, while another takes a shorter, more direct line straight up the front. The views are again special, a clear line across a patchwork of greens, browns and blues to East Lomond, and over Loch Leven to the distant Ochils.

The drop towards the track running up Glen Vale is again steep at first, passing to the left of the bouldered chaos of The Devil’s Burdens and then down through the heather.

It’s worth taking five minutes to go off piste for a closer look at these strange formations.

They are said to have been the result of the devil throwing rocks at a local witch, Carlin Maggie, who had been taunting him. He later turned her to stone, a pillar which sits on the lower slopes of Bishop Hill where she must remain until wind and weather set her free.

West Lomond from Harperleas Reservoir.

The path to Bishop Hill starts off muddy and sometimes faint, but improves with height. There’s a few twists and turns before the summit cairn is reached.

Although the three peaks have now been bagged, don’t be fooled into thinking that’s all the uphill work done for the day – there are still some surprise stings in the tail.

Loch Leven view from Bishop Hill.

There’s a bit of respite on the track between the trees on the lower edge of Munduff Hill, but the way back through Harperleas Wood requires a bit more ascent as it rises to a height of 318 metres and some parts of the track are very muddy. After several days of rain the waterlogging could be severe.

Once out of the woods, the going becomes easier, a combination of farm tracks, minor roads and well maintained paths leading all the way back to Falkland.

West to East.

ROUTE

1. Walk south past housing, continue on track marked Footpath to East Lomond. Keep right at fork to climb past waterworks, go straight ahead at next junction to reach long flight of wooden steps.

2. Above treeline, go through gate and join path running across hill to reach stile. Cross and make steeper climb to summit.

3. Drop steeply south-west on path to fence. Cross to head W on track descending to Craigmead car park.

4. Take path at back of car park, go through metal gate and bear left on grassy track which soon joins another track. Path then splits, ignore branch going across side of hill and take one heading steeply uphill to summit.

5. Descend south to pass rock formation known as The Devil’s Burdens to reach track which runs west/east in Glen Vale.

6. Follow path heading uphill, faint at times, which turns west and then climbs to the summit of Bishop Hill.

7. Head south at first on path then go left heading for track through lower reaches of wooded Munduff Hill and continue past West Feal before turning left at signed path.

8. Take track across open ground to enter Harperleas woodland and follow twisting path for about 2.5km through the trees eventually heading right to exit for track going right to Harperleas Reservoir. Walk along dam wall then uphill to farm track.

9. Turn right on track past Little Ballo farm entrance and then left on tarmac road down to Craigmead. Stay right of car park on road, go through metal gate on left then fainter right-hand fork through field (signed Path to Falkland).

10. Go through another gate and keep left at next fork, then follow path over series of little bridges to eventually meet track to emerge at House of Falkland. Bear left then turn right to head back into Falkland.

INFORMATION

Distance: 22km/13.75miles
Ascent: 886m/2905ft
Time: 6-8 hours
Grading: Long but rewarding circuit of three fine peaks on good hill and woodland paths, suitable for
walkers with good level of fitness although can be easily shortened to suit individual abilities. Muddy in
places, sturdy footwear recommended. Farm livestock and ground nesting birds – dogs under close
control. Plaese remember to shut all gates. Toilet facilities at Craigmead.
Start/finish: Back Wynd car park, Falkland (Grid ref: NO 252058). No parking charges.
Map: Ordnance Survey 1:50,000 Landranger Maps 59 (St Andrews) and 58 (Perth & Alloa); 1:25,000
Explorer sheets 371 and 369.
Tourist Information: VisitScotland, St Andrews iCentre, 70 Market Street, St Andrews, KY16 9NU (Tel
01334 472021).
Public transport: Regular bus to Falkland on Perth-Glenrothes route (service No.36).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Outdoors

A bird's eye view of the Peel Ring of Lumphanan @ Aberdeenshire Council Archaeology Service. And Gayle Ritchie in front of the feature.
Peel Ring of Lumphanan: Remains of 13th Century motte and bailey castle, with links…
A garden warbler. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Nature Watch: Vibrant bird song sings around Balgavies Loch
Cycle touring is becoming more popular
Cycling expert believes Inverness could be a hub for off-the-beaten-track adventures
Mona Gowan's huge summit cairn.
Walk this way: A high-level circuit along a chain of rolling hills in Strathdon
Beechgrove legends will be sharing gardening tips at Scone Palace fair
A young climber who had collapsed is brought down by Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team members, Police and his own companions. Copyright of ALL photographs is to Alistair McCook and the McCook Archive.
Emotional memories flood back as Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team celebrates 60th anniversary
Nature Watch: Flowering brilliance down by the river
lambs
12 great north and north-east farms to visit to get closer to nature -…
Glas Maol summit cairn.
Walk this way: Exploring Glas Maol from Glen Isla
Girdle Ness lighthouse During Sunrise in Aberdeen,. Pic Shutterstock.
12 spectacular lighthouses across the north and north-east - from Covesea to Dunnet Head

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]