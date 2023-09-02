Black Isle shore reveals natural secrets from past and present

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Travel Outdoors

Black Isle shore reveals natural secrets from past and present

For me, fossils are more valuable than any antique or relict from human history, for they provide a record of past life that no longer exists, and a unique glimpse of the evolutionary processes that shaped our world.

By Keith Broomfield
The shore at Eathie.
The shore at Eathie.

The shoreline at Eathie on the Black Isle features most unusual rock formations – old red sandstone exposed on the middle shore and segmented by narrow fissures to create a roughly divided but regular patchwork of smooth hummocks, which gently slope down to the lapping waters of the Moray Firth.

This is one of the few onshore areas of Scotland where Jurassic rocks are exposed, and within their bounds lies a rich prehistoric treasure of fossilised ammonites, shellfish and plants.

The Eathie coast, which lies between Rosemarkie and Cromarty, was a place that inspired celebrated nineteenth century geologist Hugh Miller, where he spent much of his youth searching for fossils.

For me, fossils are more valuable than any antique or relict from human history, for they provide a record of past life that no longer exists, and a unique glimpse of the evolutionary processes that shaped our world.

Limpets on the shore at Eathie.

Eathie is also a wonderful place to search for the living shore creatures of today, and among the riches found in the rockpools are shannies (a type of blenny fish) and  beadlet anemones which shine like smouldering embers.

Sea anemone tentacles contain stinging cells that are used to immobilise prey and for defence. When rock pooling, I can never resist the temptation to draw my finger over these tentacles, which are sticky to the touch, a sensation partially caused by the anemone firing stinging cells in response to the probing intrusion of a finger, although they are not strong enough to penetrate the skin and be felt.

The rocks here are also covered in a multitude of barnacles and limpets. Barnacles are often overlooked, even by those with more than a passing interest in nature. This is a pity, for barnacles are among our most fascinating creatures.

They are resilient animals, which can withstand the rigours of storms without becoming dislodged from their holdfasts. Despite barnacles looking superficially similar to molluscs such as limpets, they are in fact crustaceans and relatives of crabs, lobsters and prawns. The free-swimming larvae moult several times before sinking to a rock or other structure.

Barnacles.

Once settled, they cement themselves to the substrate, where they moult once more, creating a final body structure of chalky fused plates, with a hatch-door opening at the top, from which its modified legs or ‘cirri’ repeatedly claw at the water for food.

Hermit crabs frequent the rockpools at Eathie – curious creatures that have no shell of their own, and use requisitioned winkle and other mollusc shells for protective cover. When they outgrow their shell, it is discarded and a new, larger one is sought.

A hermit crab without its protective shell.

Recently, when snorkelling, I found a hermit crab that had dumped its old shell and was on the hunt for a new one.

It looked exposed and almost naked in appearance, and I felt a twang of sympathy for its vulnerable predicament, and hoped it would soon strike lucky in finding a new home before attracting the attention of a prowling cod on the look-out for an easy meal.

More from Outdoors

Kidical Mass North is marking its second birthday. Image Katie Noble .
'Limit traffic, not our children': Kidical Mass North marks its second birthday with plea…
Grant Moir, chief executive, and Gavin Miles, head of strategic planning at the park authority's HQ in Grantown. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Tackling climate change, affordable housing, second homes and growing visitor numbers: The challenges of…
Ginger Gairdner: The season for digging up vegetables
Simon Ritchie, reserve manager at Muir of Dinnet. Image: Darrel Benns/ DC Thomson
'It's not all rare birds and roses': Nature reserve managers take us behind the…
Ian Strachan collecting insects at Loch Arksaig
Those West Highland flying insects are not all midges
Portmahomack.
Coastal circuit around Tarbat Ness lighthouse and Portmahomack in Easter Ross
The view from the top of Carn Dearg Mor.
The glorious wild calling of the Cairngorms 
Karen Darke and Mount Kilimanjaro
Paralympian Karen Darke sets off on challenge to scale Kilimanjaro riding a hand trike
Ginger Gairdner: Why some plants are best left in warmer climes!
The ruins of the Temple of Theseus.
Exploring the ruined temple near Mintlaw that once housed alligators

Conversation