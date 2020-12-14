Coronavirus: 77 new cases detected in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

There have been 77 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the north and north-east over the last 24 hours, the latest Scottish Government figures reveal.

No new deaths anywhere in Scotland have been confirmed in the same timeframe – though this may not reflect reality, as register offices tend to be closed at weekends.

The case positivity rate for the country in the last day was 7.6%, significantly higher than the 5% threshold used by the Scottish Government to determine if the spread is under control.

In the NHS Grampian healthboard area, 63 new cases of the virus were reported, bringing the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 5,726.

The number of people there in hospital with Covid has fallen by four since yesterday, down to 56.

Meanwhile, in the NHS Highland area, there were 12 new reported cases in the last 24 hours, which brings its total to 1,669.

The Western Isles has recorded two new cases, bringing its total to 88, while Shetland and Orkney have not reported any.

Across Scotland, 734 new cases were recorded, and 1,012 people were in hospital.

Of those people, 46 were in intensive care.

Since the start of the pandemic, 106,904 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in Scotland, out of 1,268,059 who have been tested at least once.

