Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic Scottish Cup tie moved to Saturday

Wick Academy’s Scottish Cup second preliminary round tie with Musselburgh Athletic has been moved for a second time.
The tie, initially meant to be played at Harmsworth Park on Saturday, was moved to tomorrow night due to a waterlogged pitch after persistent rain over the end of last week and the weekend. However, a further pitch inspection carried out today has determined the Scorries’ playing surface is still too wet and the game has been shifted to this Saturday instead.
An Academy statement said: “Our Scottish Cup match against Musselburgh Athletic on Tuesday night (December 15) has been postponed.
“As per SFA protocol there was a pitch inspection this morning which failed the inspection.
“The game has been re-scheduled for Saturday December 19.
“Match day tickets that have been purchased will remain valid. If you have a ticket and cannot make the re-scheduled date, please contact the club and a refund will be organised.
“We were scheduled to play Clachnacuddin on Saturday so tickets which have been purchased for that game will also be valid for the re-scheduled date. Again, please contact the club if you cannot manage to attend the re-scheduled match for a refund.”
