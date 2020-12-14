Covid positivity rate in Aberdeen 10% higher than Scottish average as city records 265 cases in seven-day period

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More than half of Aberdeen now has a Covid positive rate of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people according to the latest figures.

The data, which covers the seven-day period from December 4 to December 10, shows 265 people have tested positive for the virus in the city. The rate per 100,000 people is 115.9

This figure is almost 10% higher than the Scottish average of 105.8

The graphic above shows over half of Aberdeen is now in the highest level of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people.

That number can be put into context – by saying how many cases there have been per 100,000 of the population.

In total 26 of the 49 areas are in this red zone. These include parts of Balgownie and Donmouth, Braeside, Mannofield, Broomhill and Seafield North, Cove, the city centre, Culter, Cults, Bieldside and Milltimer East, George Street, Torry, Kincorth and Woodside.

Four areas of the city are in the second-highest category. Only one area, Hanover South is in the lowest category. No cases of Covid-19 have been detected there in the same day monitoring period.

In Aberdeenshire, over the same period there have been 223 cases, with a rate of 85.4 per 100,000 population.

The seven-day test positivity rate for the region is 4.8%.