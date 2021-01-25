Potential travel disruption after weather warning for snow and ice issued across north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Commuters are being warning of potential travel disruption this morning with snow and ice expected for the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as wintry conditions hit parts of Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and the islands.

In an online statement, a spokesman said: “Showers will turn increasingly to rain at low levels during the early hours of Monday allowing icy patches to form.

“On hills and mountains, showers will remain as snow.

“A few centimetres of snow are possible on hills above 200 metres, and perhaps over the Shetland mainland for a time this evening.

“Northern Grampian will be dry for most of the night but a few showers are likely here late in the night.”

A further warning has been issued in parts of the Highlands tomorrow, with the Met Office warning of delays to public transport services due to snow.

A statement said: “Hill snow may lead to some travel disruption, the most prolonged hill snow coming north of the Central Belt in Scotland.”

