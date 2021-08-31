Oxfam stores across the north and north-east challenge you to take on Second Hand September

Oxfam stores across the north and north-east are doing their bit to try and reduce the 13 million pieces of clothing sent to landfill every week.

Second Hand September encourages people across the area to only buy pre-loved clothes for all 30 days of the month.

Oxfam branches in Aberdeen, Elgin and Inverness are all taking part in the campaign.

After popping into store, shoppers are being urged to take a photo of their purchases and share on social media to encourage others to do the same.

They can tag Oxfam in their posts and use #SecondHandSeptember to share their one-of-a-kind finds.

Scottish ethical stylist Alice Cruickshank said: “Embracing a more sustainable wardrobe can feel daunting and confusing, which is why I’m such a big advocate of shopping second-hand.

“Not only is this an affordable option to update your wardrobe consciously, but buying clothes in this way is so wonderful for discovering what style means to you and avoiding ‘fast fashion’ trends.

“To me, shopping second-hand is a joyful experience.”

As well as only buying pre-loved clothing, Oxfam is also urging people to donate clothes they don’t wear anymore and volunteer at their local branch if they can.

Reducing emissions

The textile industry accounts for around 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions.

That’s more than aviation and shipping emissions combined, and ahead of this year’s COP26, something needs to be done about it.

Tom Richardson, retail operations manager at Oxfam, has said it’s time that we start listening to these daunting statistics and acting upon them.

He spoke about how important it is that everyone does their bit and much of a difference shopping second-hand could make.

He said: “We’ve all seen the warnings from scientists over the summer about how climate change is a clear and present danger to all of our lives and futures.

“Governments must act to slash emissions quickly, but Oxfam’s Second Hand September campaign gives people in Aberdeen a chance to reflect on their own buying habits and make second-hand their first choice.

“By buying and donating second-hand clothes with Oxfam, you’re giving clothes a longer life, slowing down fast fashion, and helping to protect our planet.”

Oxfam’s goal

Mr Richardson also spoke of the charity’s goal of fighting poverty around the world and how taking part in Second Hand September is a way of donating to that cause.

Oxfam is demanding that immediate climate action is taken to support those people across the world whose lives have been severely impacted by the climate crisis.

Buying one dress in an Oxfam store could raise enough money to buy drought and flood-resistant seeds for a family to keep growing food.

Mr Richardson said: “By shopping with Oxfam, you’re reinvesting your money into vital work beating poverty worldwide – supporting people to speak out and stand up to the climate crisis, creating a fairer and greener future for everyone.”

Since not all shoppers are keen to be back out and about given the current Covid situation, Second Hand September is also being rolled out across Oxfam’s online shop.