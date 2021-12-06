IN FULL: School closures in the north and north-east on December 6

A number of schools in the north and north-east remain closed to pupils today as the region begins to emerge from the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

While the majority of schools in Aberdeenshire have returned to their normal routine, several facilities have still not open their doors due to lack of heating or hot water.

Last night, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed full power has been restored to all 135,000 properties, which had been without electricity supply for more than a week.

However, the power firm warned there is still more work to be done to repair the “catastrophic damage” caused by the storm and restore the network to full operational health.

Pupils of Buchanhaven Primary School, Gordon Primary School and Turriff Primary School will continue learning from home due to lack heating or hot water in the buildings.

Everyone at Aberchirder Primary School has also been advised all classes will be held online today until full power has been restored.

Covid remains a cause for school closures

Meanwhile, Covid remains a reoccurring cause for a series of school closures across the Highlands.

Lady Lovat Primary School in Mallaig, along with Mallaig Primary School are still temporarily shut to pupils and staff following an outbreak last week.

It comes as the number of Omicron cases across the north continues to rise with residents being urged to follow Covid guidance and take lateral flow tests regularly to limit the spread.

A Highland Council spokeswoman said: “We are aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Lady Lovat Primary School and Mallaig Primary School.

“Both schools have temporary closures as staff members, identified as close contacts, are following public health advice to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

“The schools will contact parents and carers when they are ready to reopen and we would like to thank the affected school communities for their continued understanding and patience.

“The Highland Council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s health protection team”.

Yesterday, NHS Highland confirmed a “significant” Covid outbreak linked to a music event held at the Royal British Legion in Nairn – with a “small number” of the cases reported to be of the new Omicron strain.

A ward at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness has also been closed to new admissions after a “small number” of coronavirus cases.

The health board has not released how many Omicron cases are involved in the outbreak – but Scottish Government figures published on Sunday confirmed three cases of the variant have now been identified in the region.

Full list of school closures on Monday, December 6:

Aberdeenshire

Aberchirder Primary School

Buchanhaven Primary School

Gordon Primary School

Turriff Primary School

Highlands

Lady Lovat Primary School – partially closed

Mallaig Primary School