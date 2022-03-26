Yvie Burnett knocked off course by Covid in Jamaica

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sometimes life has a way of throwing you a curve ball that you would never have imagined.

For me this week wasn’t quite what I expected it to be.

For a start, I am in Jamaica and secondly, I have Covid.

I’m here working with one of my singers. The only problem was that after a few days here, I tested positive for Covid.

All precautions had been taken before I flew, as no one is allowed to enter Jamaica without showing a negative PCR test.

The UK Government, of course, doesn’t need travellers to have negative tests or anything to fly into the UK, which I find crazy and foolhardy.

I would feel really guilty to get on a plane knowing I had Covid.

Thankfully, the Jamaican Government won’t let me out of my room, though, until I’m negative so I don’t have to worry about giving it to anyone.

It seems like the Jamaican Government cares more than the British one.

So here I am, not working in Jamaica but sitting in my hotel room doing my work online as if I had stayed at home.

It’s stunning here, though, so at least the view is better than at home.

Before I became ill, I swam in the sea, I tasted wonderful Jamaican food and I really enjoyed the warmth of the Jamaican people, not to mention the Jamaican sunshine.

Covid just suddenly hit me like a ton of bricks.

I went from absolutely fine to feeling pretty bad overnight.

I know some of you reading this will already have had Covid and some of you will have been asymptomatic.

It has taken me this long to get it and I certainly have symptoms.

Somehow when you actually get it, you can’t really believe it.

Because I have been quite unwell, I feel even more grateful to be vaccinated. If that is how bad I feel after three vaccinations in the past year, how on earth would I have felt without them? We are so lucky that the vaccination programme was rolled out when it was.

The staff here have been so kind. I’ve had fresh coconut water, exotic fruit salads and spicy soup delivered to my door, and even a Jamaican Covid cure which was dried leaves from the jungle made into a hot tea.

It tasted a bit like lemongrass or ginger, and certainly seemed to clear my head.

So, unlike the UK, where the government guidelines are just that we should (not must!) stay at home if we have Covid, here it is mandatory.

I will be in this room until I test negative! It really does not bear comparison with the UK where they are just relying on individuals to make their own minds up.

There are worse places to be stuck.

I can tell I’m not well, though. I can’t even face five minutes of sunshine on my balcony.

My temperature is just too high so I’m staying in my room with the air conditioning on instead.

I can’t even face watching TV or Netflix. It’s all too loud for me.

I’m hoping for my last few days I will feel like enjoying the view when I’ve turned the corner and feel a bit more human.

The people I have been working with all go home tomorrow so it will just be me here after that until I’m able to fly home.

Tonight, they all drove over from a rehearsal to visit me

and sit outside my door for a chat.

It’s amazing how a little bit of kindness like that makes you feel so much better.

Kate and William are here in Jamaica today so there is much excitement about that.

Kate has been looking fabulous on their Caribbean trip.

Somehow, they don’t look hot and sweaty like the rest of us when they are in a tropical country.

At least Kate doesn’t have to wear formal hats nowadays like the Queen used to have to.

There is one thing shoving on a sun hat but a full blown posh one with feathers and bows must have felt stifling.

There have been lots of anti-royal protests, and calls for an apology and reparations for slavery as questions are continuing to be asked about the colonial legacy of the British Empire.

But they are here regardless, and resplendent Kate is being photographed and written about by the world’s media.

So, who knows where I will be writing next week’s column from.

As lovely as it is to be in fabulous places, when you are under the weather there is nowhere as nice as your own bed.

I’m looking forward to being in mine very soon.

Have a good week,

Yvie x