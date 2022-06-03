‘Spot the danger’: RNLI urge people to take care in water this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

‘Spot the danger’: RNLI urge people to take care in water this weekend

By Cameron Roy
June 3, 2022, 10:45 am
The RNLI campaign float for you life has been trying to reduce deaths from drowning. Supplied by RNLI.
The RNLI campaign float for you life has been trying to reduce deaths from drowning. Supplied by RNLI.

The RNLI has issued a warning for all those who are looking to enjoy the water this Jubilee weekend.

Michael Avril, regional water safety lead for Scotland at the RNLI, urged people to be aware how quickly splashing around can become dangerous.

It comes after seven people drowned in just one weekend last July.

Mr Avril told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “People who were used to going abroad have started to use beauty spots in Scotland, but a lot of these are around water.

“Everywhere that has water – a river, a pond, a loch or the seaside, you must always respect the water.”

“People should stop and see if they can spot the dangers that are around them.”

The advice comes as Aberdeen City Council announced that riptides, which can drag people out to sea, have been spotted on Aberdeen beach.

Be aware of what a rip current looks like as it can pull you out into the sea. There is a known rip current at the Footdee end of Aberdeen beach so please take care.#AberdeenWaterSafetyGroup

Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Friday, 3 June 2022

There is also a likelihood that with the hot summer weather predicted across the north-east, highlands and islands this Jubilee weekend more people than ever could be going into the water.

Over recent years, the amount of people drowning in Scotland has continued to rise. According to a report from the National Water Safety Forum, in 2019 the number of fatalities was 96, but in 2020 it rose to 99, and in 2021 it had risen again to 105.

Don’t go in after anyone

Mr Avril added: “There are also dangers that you can’t necessarily see. Cold water shock is a big one.

“Lochs are more dangerous, mainly because they are colder, as the water gets deeper the temperature plummets.

“Cold water shock affects your ability to swim, your breathing becomes rapid and you heartrate also starts to get faster and faster – which can induce a real panic.

“The advice to anyone that gets into trouble in water is to get on your back and get into the star shape, then you will start to float.

“The most important thing is – do not go in after anyone who you think is drowning, call 999.

“Do not enter the water or that will possibly mean you will become a casualty too.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal