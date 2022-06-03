‘Spot the danger’: RNLI urge people to take care in water this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The RNLI has issued a warning for all those who are looking to enjoy the water this Jubilee weekend.

Michael Avril, regional water safety lead for Scotland at the RNLI, urged people to be aware how quickly splashing around can become dangerous.

It comes after seven people drowned in just one weekend last July.

Mr Avril told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “People who were used to going abroad have started to use beauty spots in Scotland, but a lot of these are around water.

“Everywhere that has water – a river, a pond, a loch or the seaside, you must always respect the water.”

“People should stop and see if they can spot the dangers that are around them.”

The advice comes as Aberdeen City Council announced that riptides, which can drag people out to sea, have been spotted on Aberdeen beach.

Be aware of what a rip current looks like as it can pull you out into the sea. There is a known rip current at the Footdee end of Aberdeen beach so please take care.#AberdeenWaterSafetyGroup Posted by Aberdeen City Council on Friday, 3 June 2022

There is also a likelihood that with the hot summer weather predicted across the north-east, highlands and islands this Jubilee weekend more people than ever could be going into the water.

Over recent years, the amount of people drowning in Scotland has continued to rise. According to a report from the National Water Safety Forum, in 2019 the number of fatalities was 96, but in 2020 it rose to 99, and in 2021 it had risen again to 105.

Don’t go in after anyone

Mr Avril added: “There are also dangers that you can’t necessarily see. Cold water shock is a big one.

“Lochs are more dangerous, mainly because they are colder, as the water gets deeper the temperature plummets.

“Cold water shock affects your ability to swim, your breathing becomes rapid and you heartrate also starts to get faster and faster – which can induce a real panic.

“The advice to anyone that gets into trouble in water is to get on your back and get into the star shape, then you will start to float.

“The most important thing is – do not go in after anyone who you think is drowning, call 999.

“Do not enter the water or that will possibly mean you will become a casualty too.”