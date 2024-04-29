Missing hillwalker may be in the Highlands

A 51-year-old man has been reported missing, prompting police to issue an urgent appeal.

Stuart Differ, was last seen leaving an address in his hometown of Auchinloch in North Lanarkshire around 7.15pm on Friday, April 26.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms and was driving a grey Land Rover, SY11 UNJ.

Stuart is a keen hillwalker, known to visit the Loch Lomond & Trossachs and Scottish Highland areas.

Inspector Barry Maguire, Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and we want to trace him urgently to ensure he is safe and well.

“I’m asking the public to keep a look out for Stuart and the grey Land Rover and report any sightings to us. Anyone with information on his movements since Friday evening, please get in touch.

“Stuart, if you see this appeal, please contact police or your family so we can make sure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2807 of April 28.