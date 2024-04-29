Missing hillwalker may be in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing hillwalker may be in the Highlands

Stuart Differ is from North Lanarkshire and is know to travel to the Trossachs and Highlands for hikes.

By Ross Hempseed
Missing hillwalker Stuart Differ. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing hillwalker Stuart Differ. Image: Police Scotland.

A 51-year-old man has been reported missing, prompting police to issue an urgent appeal.

Stuart Differ, was last seen leaving an address in his hometown of Auchinloch in North Lanarkshire around 7.15pm on Friday, April 26.

He is described as around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and bald. When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie and black jogging bottoms and was driving a grey Land Rover, SY11 UNJ.

Stuart is a keen hillwalker, known to visit the Loch Lomond & Trossachs and Scottish Highland areas.

Inspector Barry Maguire, Cumbernauld Police Office, said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and we want to trace him urgently to ensure he is safe and well.

“I’m asking the public to keep a look out for Stuart and the grey Land Rover and report any sightings to us. Anyone with information on his movements since Friday evening, please get in touch.

“Stuart, if you see this appeal, please contact police or your family so we can make sure you’re safe and well.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2807 of April 28.

