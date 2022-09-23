Public asked for views on plans to transform Aberdeen beach – including iconic ballroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Public asked for views on plans to transform Aberdeen beach – including iconic ballroom

By Craig Munro
September 23, 2022, 12:44 pm Updated: September 23, 2022, 12:48 pm
An artist's impression of the plans for Aberdeen beachfront.
An artist's impression of the plans for Aberdeen beachfront.

The public is being asked for their opinions on major plans to completely transform Aberdeen’s famous beachfront.

Pedestrianisation, a pier and a new look for the Beach Ballroom are all on the cards in one of the most ambitious proposals to be considered by the city council in decades.

If it goes ahead, a large section of the seafront will be turned into an ‘urban park’ with play areas and sports fields, which could also be used for hosting events in the future.

However, the highest-profile sporting development being considered for the area – the new Aberdeen FC stadium – is separate, and will not be included in the latest consultation.

The suggested new look for the Beach Ballroom.

An online survey is now live and will run until October 24.

Two drop-in consultation events will also take place at the Beach Ballroom from 2pm to 8pm on September 29 and from 12pm to 6pm on October 8.

What is included in the plans?

Artists’ impressions of the proposed beach redesign show a vast amount of green space, with several plazas linked up by a cobweb of pathways.

People visiting the site would mainly enter through a gateway building, described by the council as a “sculptural landmark”, “drawing people down towards the new waterfront destination from the city centre”.

Included in the sports area could be a ‘pump track’ with small hills and banked turns for people using BMXs, skateboards or wheelchairs.

Striking images of what Aberdeen beach could look like under regeneration plans. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

Last month, Aberdeen City Council submitted a bid for £20 million in Levelling Up funds from the UK government to go towards the plans.

The local authority’s co-leader Alex Nicoll said: “The plans for the beach are being designed to provide an exciting new destination for residents and visitors to our city – whilst still retaining the open green spaces which are an important part of our beach area.

“The proposals would also encourage more people to make the shift to walking, cycling, or public transport.

“I hope as many people as possible will come along to the drop-in consultation and let the council know their views of the proposals.”

What do we know ahead of the Aberdeen beach consultation?

After we revealed plans to change the appearance of the Beach Ballroom, many of our readers reacted with dismay on social media.

The images that were released show a large pedestrianised area around the venue, complete with water features and a sunken garden for hosting events.

However, when we carried out a poll to gather a wider response, we found a majority were in favour of the work – with 253 votes for the revamp and 144 against.

The proposed traffic network for Aberdeen beachfront. The orange lines show where cars would be able to access.

The poll found 201 thought vehicles shouldn’t be restricted along the seafront, with 190 in favour.

Whether Aberdeen City Council’s findings from the consultation on the beach line up with our own remains to be seen.

The future of Aberdeen

Conversation

Editor's Picks