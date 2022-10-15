Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod

By Michelle Henderson
October 15, 2022, 2:04 pm Updated: October 15, 2022, 2:43 pm
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A 15-year-old piper has carried on his family’s legacy by winning the same award as his uncle three decades on.

Arran Green took first place in the 15 and under 2/4 March piping competition at North Inch Community Campus, earning him a Gold badge and the Roderick Munro Quaich.

The quaich was previously won by his uncle Gordon Maclean in 1992.

The fourth year Bannockburn High School pupil also secured top prize in the 15 and under Strathspey and Reel piping competition.

He secured a second Gold Badge as well as the Lighting Electrical Cup.

He said winning the same award as his uncle at the Mod was “inspiring.”

Following in his uncles’ footsteps

Cheering him on from the audience was his dad Martin Green and his grandfather Tom Maclean.

Mr Green, 54, said his uncle was extremely proud of Arran and his efforts.

“I think he is following in his uncle’s footsteps,” he said.

Arran admiring the Roderick Munro Quaich he won in the 2/4 March piping competition; the same award won by his uncle Gordon Maclean in 1992. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“He won it in 1992. He’s very proud of him.

“I was speaking to Gordon yesterday and said he was going to the Mod and he said good luck to him and I hope he wins it. We’re just delighted and very proud of him.

“He practices all the time…he’s just ultra-competitive. Whether he is playing football or whatever he is doing, he just wants to win.”

Very professional for someone so young

Arran has been playing the pipes since he was four and is the 5th generation in his family to take up the skill.

His great, great grandfather; his great grandfather; his grandfather Tom and his uncle were all pipers in their day.

Mr Maclean said it was emotional to see his grandson Arran take home the coveted trophy.

The 15-year-old from Cowie is the 5th generation of his family to play the pipes. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He added: “I am super-duper proud, especially when it is an achievement his uncle already won. That’s the fight to try and win equal.

“He practices in my house; all the pipes are at my house.

“He applied himself particularly well all the way through, very professional for somebody that has just turned 15.”

