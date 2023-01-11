Kirstin Innes: Royal obsession is costing us far more than just our time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kirstin Innes: Royal obsession is costing us far more than just our time

By Kirstin Innes
January 11, 2023, 5:00 pm
King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa travel in a state carriage (Image: Kin Cheun/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)
It seems we are all talking about the royal family recently, but we aren’t having the right conversations, writes Kirstin Innes.

Happy New Year?

We started ours off with an email from our energy provider, saying that we had accrued a £450 bill just for the month of December. (One or other of our kids was at home with a chest infection or cold for all but three days of the month, so we needed to have the heating on in our small, drafty house during the day, rather than just in the evenings.)

This was not anything we had budgeted for or could afford; this month, a lot of our food will be coming from our village’s community larder, which offers supermarket food waste for free. While we’re very grateful that such a thing exists, and realise we’re nowhere near the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis, 2023 has not got off to a great start round our way.

The news stories that limped out that day, far from the usual start-of-year whimsy and hope, perpetuated the gloom.

While the nation nursed its traditional hangover, the Financial Times announced that the UK is on the verge of a deeper, longer recession than the other G7 countries. From every part of the country came apocalyptic tales of ambulances backed up outside hospitals for hours, and deaths because of bed shortages, while nurses and rail workers striking for safer conditions were demonised as greedy and dangerous.

Meanwhile, in the circles which consider it crude to discuss money, private healthcare is booming – although the prime minister hesitated over admitting he uses it – and the main topic of conversation this week seems to be Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, and his Sunday interview with ITV’s Tom Bradby.

#TeamWillsandKate or #TeamHarryandMeghan row seems to be all that matters

As a weary, low-key republican who tries to keep the whole royal gamily shebang at a bit of a distance – exceptions made for the glossy, soap-opera nonsense of The Crown – I’ve been slightly stunned at the vehemence with which some people seem to be willing to take sides in this latest, um, glossy, soap-opera nonsense.

Whether you are #TeamWillsandKate or #TeamHarryandMeghan in the PR battle of the wealthy couples seems to be of crucial importance to this country right now.

The alleged feud between royal couples has captured much public attention lately (Image: Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

I might not be able to afford to heat my house and am writing this from under a duvet, wearing fingerless gloves, but – without having sought out the information at all – I can tell you that rumours and anecdotes currently circulating include: William and Harry had a fight in which a dog bowl was broken, Meghan and Kate had an altercation over lip gloss, something about a beard, and Queen Consort Camilla, with a number of well-placed journalist friends, has allegedly been the source of a number of leaks about William over the years.

Millions spent on royals deserves more discussion

If there’s some truth in that, Queen Camilla’s recent lunch with influential media figures (including those obsessive, frenzied Meghan-haters, Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan) might shed a little light on why – at the time of writing this, at least – The Yorkshire Post seems to be the only online media outlet carrying the story that King Charles will be receiving a (#gifted) brand-new, £3.5 million golden carriage to celebrate his coronation in May.

Apparently the existing, 261-year-old golden carriage – which, honestly, looks more like something that would roll onto the stage to pick up Cinderella at the end of act one in an upmarket panto than anything pertaining to a modern democracy – is a very uncomfortable ride for the royal bahookie, and King Charles couldn’t possibly travel in any of his personal fleet of limousines to something as important as his own coronation.

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6 (Image: EyePress News/Shutterstock)

I’ve also seen precious little analysis of the fact that this “stripped down” coronation will still cost taxpayers £100 million.

Presumably, neither of these facts sit neatly with the public image of a monarch whose inaugural Christmas Day message attempted to find common ground with “those at home, finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm” during “this time of great anxiety and hardship”.

That same monarch will, on May 6, be anointed in a thousand-year-old ceremony, and crowned with a fancy gold hat – sorry, the Imperial State Crown – encrusted with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

We can’t afford these people anymore

I just don’t understand. I don’t understand how we can continue justifying the money that we, as taxpayers, spend on this one particular family, who still expect us to bow and curtsey to them for the privilege.

£100 million of public money is an apparently acceptable sum to pay for a ceremony designed to entrench this already mind-blowingly wealthy family further

I don’t understand the arguments made that those many empty palaces, cordoned off to the public, pay their way in tourism only by having an active royal family occasionally stay in them.

Balmoral Castle on the Royal Balmoral Estate (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)

I definitely don’t understand why £100 million of public money is an apparently acceptable sum to pay for a ceremony designed to entrench this already mind-blowingly wealthy family further, and perpetuate their need to take more money from us in the future.

We can’t afford these people anymore. But nobody – from the media lunching regularly at Buck House to our billionaire prime minister presiding over the coronation spending – seems at all interested in discussing it.

Kirstin Innes is the author of the novels Scabby Queen and Fishnet, and co-author of non-fiction book Brickwork: A Biography of the Arches

