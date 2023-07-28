All hail the Cawdor Castle wasp that wanted to get in on the action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All hail the Cawdor Castle wasp that wanted to get in on the action

The tour guide had to mention The Scottish Play...

By Louise Glen

A tour guide at Cawdor Castle had trouble getting her message over after a wasp wanted in on her video.

Invernessian Cath Findlay continued to make her Instagram reel as a wasp continued to dive bomb her – as she delivered her short history of Macbeth.

Later, Cath joked that it was the fact she was talking about The Scottish Play that led to the wasp trying to get in on the act in the first place.

Trying to do a video on the #Shakespeare play #Macbeth versus 🆚 the real Scottish history. Wasp kept dive bombing me. No 🐝 or guide were injured 🤕🤣😂🤣

Posted by Walk Inverness on Friday, 28 July 2023

Cath has been a Walk Inverness  tour guide for five years, and does walking tours in Inverness as well as taking bus parties and cruise passengers across the north of Scotland.

Cawdor Castle wasp was not to be deterred

As part of her Walk Inverness Facebook and Instagram page she was making a short video to try and explain Shakespeare’s Macbeth and the importance of Cawdor Castle.

As soon as she mentioned Macbeth Thane of Cawdor the wasp wanted in on the action.

But, ever the professional Cath carried on, and allowed the wasp some of the limelight.

Reacting to her video, Raymond Mccruden wrote: “Legend. Very professional.”

Rhonda Carter Moles commented: “Better the wasp than midges. Smaller in numbers!”

 

