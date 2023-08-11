Aboyne’s Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for £2.5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne’s Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for £2.5 million

By Lauren Taylor
The stunning lodge nestled on the banks of Loch of Aboyne has hit the market. Image: CCL Property.
A popular wedding venue with spectacular views of Loch of Aboyne and the Cairngorms has gone on the market.

Lodge on the Loch, which has a nine-hole golf course and 15 rooms, has gone on sale for £2,500,000.

The purpose-built building nestled on the banks of Loch Aboyne also boasts a restaurant, function suite and on-site spa facilities.

It comes with 32 acres of land, which is mostly home to the beautiful Loch of Aboyne Golf Course and wildlife.

The Lodge on the Loch is a popular, tranquil retreat in Aberdeenshire. Image: CCL Property.

Lodge in ‘heart of Royal Deeside’

Only an hour’s drive to Glenshee and the Lecht and near to Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family’s Aberdeenshire retreat, the lodge is popular with tourists as well as golf enthusiasts.

The River Dee at Aboyne is well known for its world-class salmon fishing.

On the banks of Loch of Aboyne, the lodge is surrounded by nature and wildlife. Image: CCL Property.

Over the years, the lodge has been a very popular and intimate venue for weddings and special events.

It was also developed into a holistic retreat as well as hosting the main organisers of the world-famous Dinnie Stones competition every year.

The stylish, yet classic restaurant sits 60 people. Image: CCL Property.

Marketed by CCL Property, it has been hailed as a “rare and wonderful opportunity”.

The description reads: “The property is offered in true walk-in condition with all rooms and public areas immaculately furnished and decorated with great care and attention to detail.

“The sale of the Lodge on the Loch is a rare and wonderful opportunity to acquire a stunning hospitality and leisure business with a lochside location in the heart of Royal Deeside.”

Rooms have a spectacular view over the tranquil loch. Image: CCL Property.

Unique rooms with spectacular views of Aboyne loch

The lodge has a unique range of rooms and suites available for guests, including spa and fitness suites.

All rooms are individually decorated and furnished, with a view of the loch and a vista of granite-topped mountains.

The lodge boasts spa facilities. Image: CCL Property.

On the ground floor, there are even bedrooms; these include two suites and a spa suite. Five bedrooms overlook the loch and have private access to the veranda and their own hot tubs.

Hot tubs overlooking the scenery. Image: CCL Property.

All rooms are ensuite and very well equipped with the likes of steam showers, jacuzzi baths, and luxurious king-sized beds.

On the first floor, there are eight bedrooms, all ensuite with seven having loch views. Four rooms benefit from a Juliet Balcony.

The lodge has a two-bedroom owner’s apartment that has an open-plan kitchen and living area with patio doors that open onto a balcony overlooking the loch.

The full listing can be found here.

