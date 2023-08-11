Aboyne’s Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for £2.5 million

A popular wedding venue with spectacular views of Loch of Aboyne and the Cairngorms has gone on the market.

Lodge on the Loch, which has a nine-hole golf course and 15 rooms, has gone on sale for £2,500,000.

The purpose-built building nestled on the banks of Loch Aboyne also boasts a restaurant, function suite and on-site spa facilities.

It comes with 32 acres of land, which is mostly home to the beautiful Loch of Aboyne Golf Course and wildlife.

Lodge in ‘heart of Royal Deeside’

Only an hour’s drive to Glenshee and the Lecht and near to Balmoral Castle, the Royal Family’s Aberdeenshire retreat, the lodge is popular with tourists as well as golf enthusiasts.

The River Dee at Aboyne is well known for its world-class salmon fishing.

Over the years, the lodge has been a very popular and intimate venue for weddings and special events.

It was also developed into a holistic retreat as well as hosting the main organisers of the world-famous Dinnie Stones competition every year.

Marketed by CCL Property, it has been hailed as a “rare and wonderful opportunity”.

The description reads: “The property is offered in true walk-in condition with all rooms and public areas immaculately furnished and decorated with great care and attention to detail.

“The sale of the Lodge on the Loch is a rare and wonderful opportunity to acquire a stunning hospitality and leisure business with a lochside location in the heart of Royal Deeside.”

Unique rooms with spectacular views of Aboyne loch

The lodge has a unique range of rooms and suites available for guests, including spa and fitness suites.

All rooms are individually decorated and furnished, with a view of the loch and a vista of granite-topped mountains.

On the ground floor, there are even bedrooms; these include two suites and a spa suite. Five bedrooms overlook the loch and have private access to the veranda and their own hot tubs.

All rooms are ensuite and very well equipped with the likes of steam showers, jacuzzi baths, and luxurious king-sized beds.

On the first floor, there are eight bedrooms, all ensuite with seven having loch views. Four rooms benefit from a Juliet Balcony.

The lodge has a two-bedroom owner’s apartment that has an open-plan kitchen and living area with patio doors that open onto a balcony overlooking the loch.

The full listing can be found here.