Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in Aberdeenshire

Buckie, Elgin, Lossiemouth and Nairn are expected to have some of the warmest temperatures across Scotland this weekend.

By Chris Cromar
Nairn beach, with people on it.
Nairn beach will reach temperatures of over 20C tomorrow. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The north and the north-east is set to be in for a mixed bag of weather this weekend, with temperatures varying across the region.

Over the past two days, some parts of the area have reach above 20C, including highs today of 23C in Aberdeen, 22C in Elgin, 21C in Inverness and 23C in Lossiemouth respectively.

According to the Met Office, Buckie, Elgin and Lossiemouth in Moray, as well as the Highland town of Nairn is expected to have some of the warmest temperatures across Scotland this weekend.

Rain on the A9, with cars driving.
Some parts of the region will be rainy this weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Despite highs of 21C tomorrow, Buckie will get light rain by late morning, after sunny intervals to start the day, while it will reach 20C in the coastal town on Sunday, with heavy showers coming by the afternoon.

It will be the same for Elgin on both days, although the high on Sunday will be 19C.

Lossiemouth will have a high temperature of 22C, although will see heavy rain arrive by late tomorrow morning, while Sunday will reach 20C, albeit with heavy showers by the afternoon.

Nairn will reach 21C on Saturday, although light showers will change to thunder, with heavy showers coming by Sunday afternoon and a high reaching temperature of 19C.

However, not all areas across the region will reach past 20C, with the area having a mixed bag of weather over the weekend.

The weekend’s weather forecast will be:

Aberdeen

The Granite City will have highs of 17C tomorrow and lows of 14C, with sunny intervals changing to cloud by late morning.

Sunday will be warmer and will rise to 19C, but will fall to 13C, with sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Braemar

It will be a cloudy start tomorrow in the Royal Deeside village, with light showers arriving by late morning and a high of 18C and lows of 12C

Sunday will have a high of 17C and go down to 10C, with clouds changing to light showers by early evening.

Fort William

Although the west coast town will see temperatures between 14C and 19C on Saturday, the day will begin with heavy rain and change to thunder showers by lunchtime.

It will be the same on Sunday, but will reach a high of 17C.

Inverness Castle and the city centre.
Inverness’ temperature will fall by Sunday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness

The Highland capital is expected to hit 21C tomorrow, lows of 13C and experience cloudy weather and will change to thunder by lunchtime.

The next day will have sunny intervals, but will change to cloudy by late morning and have a temperature range of 12C to 19C.

Lerwick

Shetland will be mild tomorrow, with temperatures between 14C and 16C, with a sunny start to the day changing to cloud in the afternoon.

Sunday will be overcast, which will change to light showers by early evening and will reach highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Peterhead

The Buchan town will have sunny intervals to start with, changing to cloudy by late morning and see temperatures between 14C and 17C.

Sunday will be sunny after lunchtime, despite a cloudy start to the day and have a temperature range between 13C and 18C.

Stornoway

The Western Isles capital will start tomorrow with heavy rain, which will change to clouds by the evening and will experience temperatures of 14C to 18C.

Sunday will have temperatures of 13C to 17C, with a cloudy start changing to light rain by late morning.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The stunning lodge nestled on the banks of Loch of Aboyne has hit the market. Image: CCL Property.
Aboyne's Lodge on the Loch, complete with spa and golf course, on market for…
The Lonach Highlanders carrying the coffin at the funeral of Robbie Shepherd.
Fond farewell to a 'true Scottish legend' as Robbie Shepherd is laid to rest
Stephen Flynn Wimbledon
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn wined and dined at Wimbledon by oil giant BP
Newly opened Gairnshiel Bridge.
New £3.8m Gairnshiel Bridge finally opens
hmv
HMV Aberdeen to shut 'temporarily' for refit
Stephen Stewart
Mum launches fundraiser for headstone in memory of 'top' Fraserburgh dad
The beer being poured ahead of the tasting. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
We tried blue beer from Westhill Service Station - another round, or down the…
Youth gangs are turning Union Square into a 'hostile and dangerous' place. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Calum Petrie: Union Square louts need dealt with before it becomes a no-go zone
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man to stand trial accused of serious assault on dancer at Aberdeen strip club
Valerie Cheyne, chief compliance officer at Ace Winches, and Alfie Cheyne, managing director.
Decommissioning and renewables work spurs on Ace Winches to huge jump in sales

Conversation