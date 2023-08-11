Weekend weather: Parts of Highlands and Moray to reach above 20C, but colder in Aberdeenshire

The north and the north-east is set to be in for a mixed bag of weather this weekend, with temperatures varying across the region.

Over the past two days, some parts of the area have reach above 20C, including highs today of 23C in Aberdeen, 22C in Elgin, 21C in Inverness and 23C in Lossiemouth respectively.

According to the Met Office, Buckie, Elgin and Lossiemouth in Moray, as well as the Highland town of Nairn is expected to have some of the warmest temperatures across Scotland this weekend.

Despite highs of 21C tomorrow, Buckie will get light rain by late morning, after sunny intervals to start the day, while it will reach 20C in the coastal town on Sunday, with heavy showers coming by the afternoon.

It will be the same for Elgin on both days, although the high on Sunday will be 19C.

Lossiemouth will have a high temperature of 22C, although will see heavy rain arrive by late tomorrow morning, while Sunday will reach 20C, albeit with heavy showers by the afternoon.

Nairn will reach 21C on Saturday, although light showers will change to thunder, with heavy showers coming by Sunday afternoon and a high reaching temperature of 19C.

However, not all areas across the region will reach past 20C, with the area having a mixed bag of weather over the weekend.

The weekend’s weather forecast will be:

Aberdeen

The Granite City will have highs of 17C tomorrow and lows of 14C, with sunny intervals changing to cloud by late morning.

Sunday will be warmer and will rise to 19C, but will fall to 13C, with sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime.

Braemar

It will be a cloudy start tomorrow in the Royal Deeside village, with light showers arriving by late morning and a high of 18C and lows of 12C

Sunday will have a high of 17C and go down to 10C, with clouds changing to light showers by early evening.

Fort William

Although the west coast town will see temperatures between 14C and 19C on Saturday, the day will begin with heavy rain and change to thunder showers by lunchtime.

It will be the same on Sunday, but will reach a high of 17C.

Inverness

The Highland capital is expected to hit 21C tomorrow, lows of 13C and experience cloudy weather and will change to thunder by lunchtime.

The next day will have sunny intervals, but will change to cloudy by late morning and have a temperature range of 12C to 19C.

Lerwick

Shetland will be mild tomorrow, with temperatures between 14C and 16C, with a sunny start to the day changing to cloud in the afternoon.

Sunday will be overcast, which will change to light showers by early evening and will reach highs of 17C and lows of 13C.

Peterhead

The Buchan town will have sunny intervals to start with, changing to cloudy by late morning and see temperatures between 14C and 17C.

Sunday will be sunny after lunchtime, despite a cloudy start to the day and have a temperature range between 13C and 18C.

Stornoway

The Western Isles capital will start tomorrow with heavy rain, which will change to clouds by the evening and will experience temperatures of 14C to 18C.

Sunday will have temperatures of 13C to 17C, with a cloudy start changing to light rain by late morning.