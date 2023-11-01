Vote today: Discover the north and north-east charities in the running to become a P&J Charity Partner

Readers can today vote for the charities they believe should be named P&J Charity Partners.

As part of The Press and Journal’s 275 anniversary celebrations, we launched The P&J 275 Community Fund earlier this year, aiming to support the charities transforming our communities.

We asked our readers to nominate charities from across the north and north-east, who they believed should benefit from the fund – which includes a minimum donation of £10,000.

Hundreds of nominations were submitted and from today until November 15, readers can vote for who they think should be announced as official Charity Partners of the fund.

Editor of The Press and Journal Craig Walker highlighted that every reader vote counts, and will help to make a huge difference to each winning charity.

He said: “The Press and Journal has served the north and north-east of Scotland for 275 years.

“We have spent centuries giving a voice and supporting the communities across our regions.

“The P&J 275 Community Fund is our way of offering further support to the north and north-east.

“When nominations for the 275 Community Fund opened, we were flooded with entries from P&J readers.

“This was hardly surprising when we already know there are so many good causes out there, tirelessly working to improve, help and transform.

“I encourage our readers to take the time to read about the nominated charities before voting in each of the categories.

“Every vote counts and could help to make a huge difference to some incredible local charities.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help our communities in this way and I want to thank our readers for responding to our Community Fund with positivity and support.”

Split by region and size, the charities have been grouped into four categories: Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium), Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large), Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium) and Highlands, Islands and Moray (large).

The charities with the most votes in each category will benefit from The P&J 275 Community Fund, receiving a minimum of £10,000 in the next year.

Our fifth charity partner is Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA), which The P&J has supported since 2019.

Readers can submit one vote in each of the four categories.

The first initiative to raise funds for the 275 Community Fund is The P&J 275 Charity Gala, which will be held next year on February 2 at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The event will bring together communities across the north and north-east, for a night of fine dining, celebration and fundraising.

Discover the nominated north and north-east charities and submit your vote in each category today

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (large)

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire (small to medium)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (large)

Highlands, Islands and Moray (small to medium)

Voting closes at 11.59pm on Wednesday November 15