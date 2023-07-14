The P&J 275 Community Fund: Celebrating & supporting local charities that empower our communities

The P&J 275 Community Fund

The Press and Journal is launching a special fund to highlight and support charities across the north and north-east. As part of our 275th anniversary year celebrations, the P&J 275 Community Fund will see five charities benefit from money raised until the end of 2024.

The fund is also a way to celebrate the work of local charities, big and small, and a chance to shine a light on some incredible organisations across The Press & Journal’s readership area.

As a part of The P&J 275 Community Fund each of our newly-voted charity partners will benefit from at least £10,000 of funding, shared at the P&J 275 Charity Gala in January next year. All money raised at the gala and other initiatives will then be split equally among the five charities and donated towards the end of next year.

But we need your help. We want our readers to nominate charities which are close to their heart. A group or organisation who have made a difference to your life, a loved one or your community. Charities can also put themselves forward.

All charities who are nominated and go on to fill our spotlight form will feature in The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight, which is an opportunity for organisations to highlight the great work they do and the impact they have in our communities.

All groups featured in The P&J 275 Charity Spotlight will be part of a vote among P&J readers later this year to pick the charities who will become our official partners for 2024.



The Press and Journal has been the trusted voice of the north and north-east of Scotland for generations. We have been serving our remarkable part of the world for 275 years, making us one of the world’s oldest newspapers.

Our reputation is built on honesty and reliability, and we have spent centuries earning the trust of our readers. When you read our coverage, you can rely on its accuracy and integrity without the need for fact-checking. This position of privilege and responsibility is one we take seriously and protect diligently.

I’m delighted we are launching The P&J 275 Community Fund to not only highlight and support good causes across our patch but also benefit some financially. Look out for some exciting news on what we have planned in 2024 to help raise money for our official charity partners next year.

While we are celebrating our 275th anniversary, we have strong heritage but are also at the forefront of the future of journalism through the different techniques we are now able to tell your stories. Our recent awards success, winning Scotland’s News Website of the Year for 2023 as well as being the best-selling regional daily newspaper in the UK are great accolades to hold but we will continually strive to improve for you, our loyal readers, who we invite to join us on this exciting journey as we move towards our 300th year and beyond.

Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to serving you with the high-quality journalism you expect from The Press and Journal.



Terms & Conditions can be found here. Find out more about the Press & Journal 275 Charity Spotlight.