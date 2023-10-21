Gallery: Another day of devastating floods as Storm Babet continues to hit Aberdeenshire and Moray

Striking photos have shown the horrific floods caused by Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire and Moray during another day of torrential rain.

Storm Babet has brought more than a month of rainfall across several areas of the north-east, amid a red “danger to life” weather warning for part of the region.

Extreme river levels devastated the A937 Marykirk to Montrose road yesterday, with sections of it appearing to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, almost 400 homes were evacuated in Brechin after the river flooded which resulted in many families losing all they had.

Storm Babet has taken the lives of two people in Scotland, while a man who got trapped in his car near Marykirk remains missing.

Today, police have advised residents in Aberdeenshire not to travel due to dangerous weather conditions and a high risk of flooding, as the A90 from Dundee to Stonehaven remains closed.

Our brave photographers have, for a second day in a row, been dealing with the extreme conditions to take the most dramatic photos of Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire and Moray.