Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Another day of devastating floods as Storm Babet continues to hit Aberdeenshire and Moray

Our photographers show another day of devastation caused by Storm Babet amid the red "danger to life" weather warning in South Aberdeenshire.

Storm Babet aftermath, The River Don at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga & Katherine Ferries

Striking photos have shown the horrific floods caused by Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire and Moray during another day of torrential rain.

Storm Babet has brought more than a month of rainfall across several areas of the north-east, amid a red “danger to life” weather warning for part of the region.

Extreme river levels devastated the A937 Marykirk to Montrose road yesterday, with sections of it appearing to have been swept away.

Meanwhile, almost 400 homes were evacuated in Brechin after the river flooded which resulted in many families losing all they had.

Storm Babet has taken the lives of two people in Scotland, while a man who got trapped in his car near Marykirk remains missing.

Today, police have advised residents in Aberdeenshire not to travel due to dangerous weather conditions and a high risk of flooding, as the A90 from Dundee to Stonehaven remains closed.

Our brave photographers have, for a second day in a row, been dealing with the extreme conditions to take the most dramatic photos of Storm Babet across Aberdeenshire and Moray. 

River Dee banks have burst with all the extra rain. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spey Bay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Canal Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don on the road to Kintore Golf Club. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don at Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A96 Buckie to Fochabers Slackhead junction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A96 Buckie to Fochabers Slackhead junction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kintore railway station. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore respite centre set up in the Public Hall, with L-R Moira Moran, Alan Milne, Mo Thorburn, Kirsty Wilson and Natasha Sim. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don at Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sandbags protecting homes on Canal Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Flooding on Keithhall Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The River Don burst it’s banks. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cars going through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Cars going through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet Aftermath at Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Keithhall Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Emergency services go door to door speaking with residents and assist with putting out sandbags in Canal Road in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The River Ury from the Oldmeldrum Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Big waves at Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Waves at Wick bay.
Canal Road, Canal Crescent junction, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Storm Babet in Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Sandbags were made available in Spey Bay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie over flowing drains. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cullen puddles. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Stormy sea in Cullen. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
River Dee banks have burst. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
River Dee, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
River Dee, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sandbags get delivered in Canal Road in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The rear of two homes on Canal Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The B9170 Inverurie to Oldmeldrum Road. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cars going through water on the A944 Westhill to Dunect road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet Aftermath at Boddam Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Road Closed on Keithhall Road, Inverurie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Storm Babet caused damage to the Bridge of Dun, the historic bridge that spans the River South Esk it was built in 1787. Image: Paul Reid
A giant hole was left after Storm Babet hit Bridge of Dun. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin’s River Street next to the River Nort Esk where the wall collapsed. Image: Paul Reid
Fred Murray who runs his own business FB Murray in Brechin decided to build a temporary wall in place of the wall that was washed away. He said he couldn’t just sit back and watch the town being flooded once more. Fred and his wife Grace and staff all mucked in to get the two lorry loads filled and put in place in under two hours.<br />Image: Paul Reid
Fred Murray who runs his own business FB Murray in Brechin decided to build a temporary wall in place of the wall that was washed away. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet aftermath in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
River Street this morning as council workers start the clear up. Image: Paul Reid
Emergency services go door to door speaking with residents and assist with putting out sandbags in Canal Road in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place for parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The “unprecedented” weather event has already forced some residents to evacuate their homes, cut off rural communities, and caused roads and bridges to collapse, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emergency services go door to door speaking with residents in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Emergency services deliver sandbags in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A resident flood barrier in Kintore as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place for parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
The River Don in Kintore as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place for parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A back garden on River Street in Brechin as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place for parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday.  Image: Neil Pooran/PA Wire
Waves crashing into Wick Bay as Storm Babet batters Caithness and Sutherland.
River Street in Brechin as Storm Babet batters the country and a rare red weather warning is in place for parts of eastern Scotland all day on Saturday.  Image: Neil Pooran/PA Wire
Waves at Wick bay.
Storm Babet Brechin
As well as forcing people to flee their homes and roads chaos, Storm Babet also caused large-scale power blackouts. Image: PA

