Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Steve Agnew hails Aberdeen’s ability to fight back from adversity

Dons assistant manager is relishing meeting up with Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan, now Dundee's technical director.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski (left) celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 2-1 against Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen assistant manager Steve Agnew insists the Dons’ fighting spirit and unity will be key to delivering success this season.

The Pittodrie No.2 reckons the Reds have proven their character in recent Premiership matches by battling back from behind to deliver wins.

Aberdeen overturned a deficit against both Livingston (2-1) and Hearts (2-1) to secure back-to-back league victories.

Prior to the fightback against Hearts at Pittodrie, the Reds lost their previous 23 league matches when they had conceded first.

Agnew was previously assistant manager at Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and West Brom.

And he rates Aberdeen as one of the top squads he has worked with in terms of their bond and fighting spirit.

Agnew reckons consistently producing those traits wil help the Dons “get to where we want to be this season.”

Aberdeen face Dundee away on Saturday as a hectic festive Premiership schedule continues.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson and assistant manager Steve Agnew during the 2-1 Premiership defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Agnew said: “The players have shown their character in recent weeks.

“We were 2-0 down in Helsinki, on a difficult night, and we came back to draw the game.

“We were behind against Hearts and came back to win 2-1 in the last minute.

“The other night we conceded but we came back against Livingston.

“They are all traits of being in a difficult moment and coming out the other end.

“If we continue to show that character and determination as players and a staff then we will get where we want to get to this season.

“We are looking forward to the Christmas period and hopefully we can get the wins we would like.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-1 against Livingston for the Dons
Aberdeen squad ‘as good as I’ve worked with’

Aberdeen sit eighth in the Premiership table with a return of 19 points from 16 matches.

Agnew has been No.2 at a number of top English clubs.

He was also caretaker manager at Middlesbrough in the English top-flight for 11 games in 2017 until the end of the season.

The 58-year-old rates the Dons squad as one of the best he has worked with..

Aberdeen assistant manager Steve Agnew with striker Duk during a training session at Cormack Park.. Image: SNS
Agnew said: “There is a real togetherness in this team and they are a pleasure to work with every day.

“This group of players, they’re as good as I’ve worked with in terms of the spirit that they’ve got within the group.

“Whether they’re playing, on the bench and even if they’re not in the squad, there is a real togetherness.”

Robson learned from Gothenburg Great

Agnew is relishing catching up with Aberdeen legend Gordon Strachan at Dens Park.

Strachan is currently technical director at Dundee.

Agnew worked under Strachan when the Gothenburg Great was manager of Middlesbrough.

Current Dons boss Barry Robson played for Middlesbrough during that time, and was also managed by Strachan at Celtic.

Agnew reckons Robson will have picked up vital knowledge from the Pittodrie legend.

Former player Gordon Strachan (left) with Sir Alex Ferguson during the unveiling of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie in February 2022. Image: PA.

He said: “We saw Gordon when the club had the Gothenburg Greats events.

“He is a top manager and coach.

“Gordon is probably one of the best I have worked with.

“I was a coach under him and worked alongside him.

“He is a great guy.

“Barry will have 100% learned from him.

“He played under him at Celtic in the Champions League and then at Middlesbrough.

“Barry will have learned a lot and we will all be looking forward to seeing Gordon.”

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski and Livingston's James Penrice in action during the Dons' 2-1 Premiership win at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Not a fan of microphones on managers

In a broadcasting innovation Hibs manager Nick Montgomery will wear a microphone for live TV coverage of Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby.

Hearts boss Steven Naismith declined an invite to do the same.

Broadcaster Sky Sports will also have a bodycam on a member of the Hibs coaching team at Easter Road.

A Hearts player will wear a bodycam during the warm-up and the broadcaster has access to the visitors’ pre-match meal at a hotel.

Agnew admits he would not be in favour of managers wearing a microphone.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew during a training session at Cormack Park in preparation for the clash with PAOK. Image: SNS

He said: “I have just seen that. It is coming into different sports.

“I watch a lot of rugby and they use it.

“Am I a fan of it? Not really.

“It’s not for me but that is Barry’s decision, you will have to ask him when or if that question comes around.”

Fitness boost for Jack MacKenzie

Aberdeen have a full squad available for the trip to Dundee, managed by Tony Docherty who was assistant to former Dons boss Derek McInnes at Pittodrie.

Defender Jack MacKenzie has returned from a spell out injured.

The 23-year-old last played for the Dons in the 6-0 Premiership loss to Celtic at Parkhead on November 12.

Jack MacKenzie and James McGarry during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Agnew said: “Everyone is fit and available.

“Jack MacKenzie was the only one that was carrying a little bit of a niggle and missed the last few games.

“He is now fit and available. Jack is a good player who has played a number of games this season.”

Conversation