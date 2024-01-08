Teenagers charged following series of fires and vandalisms in Elgin

Two teenagers – aged 13 and 14 – have been charged in connection with vandalisms and setting deliberate fires in New Elgin.

Police revealed that a number of incidents took place in the area between Friday, November 24 last year and Friday, January 5.

This included a caravan being set on fire near Thornhill Drive on the evening of Thursday, January 4.

Officers confirmed the caravan was unoccupied and nobody was injured. A second caravan was also significantly damaged during the incident.

Following inquiries carried out by officers and a public appeal, the 13-year-old and 14-year-old boys have now been charged in connection.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Committed to tackling crime in New Elgin’

PC Donald Matheson, from Elgin Police Office, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support with our inquiries.

“Police Scotland will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in our area, whilst also educating on the dangers and consequences.

“Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area can speak to officers, call 101, or, in the case of emergency, 999.”