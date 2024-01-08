Teenagers charged following series of fires and vandalisms in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Teenagers charged following series of fires and vandalisms in Elgin

A 13 and 14-year-old boy will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

By Ellie Milne
Police officer dressed in his uniform. Police are investigating the death of a woman in Oban,
The incidents were reported to police between November 24 and January 5. Image: Police Scotland.

Two teenagers – aged 13 and 14 – have been charged in connection with vandalisms and setting deliberate fires in New Elgin.

Police revealed that a number of incidents took place in the area between Friday, November 24 last year and Friday, January 5.

This included a caravan being set on fire near Thornhill Drive on the evening of Thursday, January 4.

Officers confirmed the caravan was unoccupied and nobody was injured. A second caravan was also significantly damaged during the incident.

Following inquiries carried out by officers and a public appeal, the 13-year-old and 14-year-old boys have now been charged in connection.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

‘Committed to tackling crime in New Elgin’

PC Donald Matheson, from Elgin Police Office, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their support with our inquiries.

“Police Scotland will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle crime and antisocial behaviour in our area, whilst also educating on the dangers and consequences.

“Anyone with concerns about criminality in their area can speak to officers, call 101, or, in the case of emergency, 999.”

More from News

Apple Vision Pro will be available from February 2 (Business Wire/PA)
Apple’s Vision Pro mixed reality headset will go on sale in February
North-east construction entrepreneur Stewart Milne.
Breaking: North-east construction group Stewart Milne goes bust
Franz Beckenbauer was a World Cup winner as a player and a manager with West Germany (Nick Potts/PA).
Franz Beckenbauer: The stylish sweeper who won World Cup as player and manager
Kevin McCabe leaves Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Scissor-wielding 'Jekyll and Hyde character' who told police he was ‘about to murder’ is…
Tiger Woods has had a long-running deal with Nike (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods suggests his partnership with Nike has come to an end
Court documents show that a victim of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein claimed sex tapes had been filmed of the Duke of York and Richard Branson (Chris Jackson/PA)
Sex tapes filmed of Duke of York and Richard Branson, Epstein victim claims
Volkswagen cars for sale at a dealership as the company announces it will begin integrating AI chatbot ChatGPT into its cars from later this year (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Volkswagen is adding ChatGPT to its cars
woman who died at St Cyrus beauty spot
Tributes to 'loveliest woman' who died in tragic Hogmanay incident at north-east beauty spot
Jack Diamond has been cleared of rape and sexual assault (Issac Parkin/PA)
Footballer cleared of raping and sexually assaulting woman he met on Tinder
Geert Wilders (Peter Dejong/AP)
Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran