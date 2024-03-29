Readers react to council plan to turn Aberdeen grassy areas into ‘wildflower meadows’

Press and Journal readers have had their say after Aberdeen City Council revealed plans to redevelop grassy areas into ‘wildflower meadows’.

The project, named B-Lines, will transform 20 hectares of city grassland into wildflower habitats.

It’s hoped the new spaces will encourage more native insect species likes bees and butterflies, which makes it easier for pollination to spread.

The hectares are spread around 12 different, mainly coastal, locations around the city.

After the news broke, readers took to social media to express their opinions about Aberdeen’s upcoming new look.

Some hailed the new wild locations as a “great idea,” meanwhile sceptics questioned whether it was a ploy to save on grass cutting costs…

Bid to turn Aberdeen more ‘adventurous’

Looking forward to the new meadows, Bryan Schooling said: “During Covid there was no cutting of the grass along the Deeside Railway and it ended up looking great.

“There was a lot more wildlife and diversity, it was a proper adventure for my kids every time we went out.

“It’s a great idea in theory and hope it works out as planned.”

Mark Cullen commented: “For all the doubters, they did this last year at the bottom of Millburn Street/Portland Street with the South College Street upgrade.

“It looks fantastic, colourful and bright and much better than just some plain grass. It’s on some areas of Riverside Drive at Wellington Bridge as well.

“All I can say is, bring it on.”

Jamie Emerson added: “To all those who are scared of insects, those who manicure their lawns and think all green spaces should be wildlife-free zones, folk who think it’s impossible, those who just fancy a whinge – it’s a brilliant idea which has worked perfectly in other cities.”

‘Just another excuse to stop cutting the grass’

However, there were also those that expressed cynicism over the proposed changes.

Avril Ogley said: “Wildflower meadows are actually quite difficult to maintain and even more so getting the right native flowers in a seaside environment.

“If it works it’ll be lovely in the first year, but I’m not so sure after that. We’ve tried it on a riverbank and not been all that successful.”

Susan McLeman added: “Just another excuse to stop cutting the grass. Aberdeen City Council is a joke!”

Davina Fa said: “Absolutely fantastic idea to make the beach front as unattractive as possible.

“So what was the idea of spending millions on a new harbour for cruise ships, if you’re just going to leave everything to rack and ruin.

“The Scottish government seriously need to step in and take action with this council, because they are intent on making bad decisions after bad decisions.”

Andy Bell also commented: “Roughly translated – no funds and can’t be bothered keeping the grass tidy so we’ll dress it up as rewilding.

“If it was a serious and deliberate plan, proper wild flower areas would need to be planted.

“Leaving grass unkempt will just be full of weeds and litter.”

Aberdeen turning wild?

Whilst the project is dividing opinion online, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Iain Yuill has said the new greenery will “improve the mental and physical wellbeing” of local residents.

He said: “The B-Lines project aims to change the way grasslands are managed.

“It will both provide suitable and more well-connected habitats for pollinators to flourish.

“It will improve the mental and physical wellbeing of city residents by providing more nature-rich green spaces.”

What are the twelve locations?

The different spots pencilled in for the revamp are as follows: