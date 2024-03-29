Readers react to council plan to turn Aberdeen grassy areas into ‘wildflower meadows’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to council plan to turn Aberdeen grassy areas into ‘wildflower meadows’

Some think it will make the city "colourful and bright" - while others believe its an "excuse to stop cutting the grass".

By Graham Fleming
Post Thumbnail

Press and Journal readers have had their say after Aberdeen City Council revealed plans to redevelop grassy areas into ‘wildflower meadows’.

The project, named B-Lines, will transform 20 hectares of city grassland into wildflower habitats.

It’s hoped the new spaces will encourage more native insect species likes bees and butterflies, which makes it easier for pollination to spread.

The hectares are spread around 12 different, mainly coastal, locations around the city.

After the news broke, readers took to social media to express their opinions about Aberdeen’s upcoming new look.

Some hailed the new wild locations as a “great idea,” meanwhile sceptics questioned whether it was a ploy to save on grass cutting costs…

Bid to turn Aberdeen more ‘adventurous’

Looking forward to the new meadows, Bryan Schooling said: “During Covid there was no cutting of the grass along the Deeside Railway and it ended up looking great.

“There was a lot more wildlife and diversity, it was a proper adventure for my kids every time we went out.

“It’s a great idea in theory and hope it works out as planned.”

Mark Cullen commented: “For all the doubters, they did this last year at the bottom of Millburn Street/Portland Street with the South College Street upgrade.

“It looks fantastic, colourful and bright and much better than just some plain grass. It’s on some areas of Riverside Drive at Wellington Bridge as well.

“All I can say is, bring it on.”

Jamie Emerson added: “To all those who are scared of insects, those who manicure their lawns and think all green spaces should be wildlife-free zones, folk who think it’s impossible, those who just fancy a whinge – it’s a brilliant idea which has worked perfectly in other cities.”

The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is set to look dramatically different. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘Just another excuse to stop cutting the grass’

However, there were also those that expressed cynicism over the proposed changes.

Avril Ogley said: “Wildflower meadows are actually quite difficult to maintain and even more so getting the right native flowers in a seaside environment.

“If it works it’ll be lovely in the first year, but I’m not so sure after that. We’ve tried it on a riverbank and not been all that successful.”

Susan McLeman added: “Just another excuse to stop cutting the grass. Aberdeen City Council is a joke!”

Davina Fa said: “Absolutely fantastic idea to make the beach front as unattractive as possible.

“So what was the idea of spending millions on a new harbour for cruise ships, if you’re just going to leave everything to rack and ruin.

“The Scottish government seriously need to step in and take action with this council, because they are intent on making bad decisions after bad decisions.”

Andy Bell also commented: “Roughly translated – no funds and can’t be bothered keeping the grass tidy so we’ll dress it up as rewilding.

“If it was a serious and deliberate plan, proper wild flower areas would need to be planted.

“Leaving grass unkempt will just be full of weeds and litter.”

Torry Battery is also on the list for change

Aberdeen turning wild?

Whilst the project is dividing opinion online, Aberdeen City Council co-leader Iain Yuill has said the new greenery will “improve the mental and physical wellbeing” of local residents.

He said: “The B-Lines project aims to change the way grasslands are managed.

“It will both provide suitable and more well-connected habitats for pollinators to flourish.

“It will improve the mental and physical wellbeing of city residents by providing more nature-rich green spaces.”

What are the twelve locations?

The different spots pencilled in for the revamp are as follows:

  • Torry Battery at Greyhope Road
  • Donmouth Local Nature Reserve
  • Beach Esplanade
  • Seaton Park
  • Duthie Park
  • Riverside Drive at Garthdee
  • Riverview Drive at Dyce
  • Stonehaven Road
  • Garthdee Road
  • Deeside Way old railway stations
  • Westfield Park
  • TECA (P&J Live)

