Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people, not ‘junkies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people, not ‘junkies’

These people are a father or mother, son or daughter, a colleague, a friend. Their life choices shouldn’t result in losing their lives if that can be prevented.

Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) have applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) have applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
By Scott Begbie

It doesn’t take a genius to work out the war on drugs isn’t working, you just need to see the lives lost and the communities ravaged to realise that.

So if you are in a losing battle, surely the right thing to do is change tactics.

This is why news Aberdeen has applied to be one of the first cities in Scotland to have a drug testing centre should be warmly welcomed.

Alcohol And Drugs Action (ADA) has applied for a Home Office licence to be part of a pioneering Scottish drug-checking pilot, which will also involve Glasgow and Dundee.

The idea is simple. Those taking illegal drugs can go to the centre for a safety check on what they want to consume so they know exactly what it contains.

The aim is to prevent overdoses and death – and that’s an ideal no one can rail against.

Sure, there will be those who argue this is just encouraging drug use. But it will also save lives.

Drug safety centre could save lives

Not only that, it will be a point of contact between drug users and the agencies who can help them out of their spiral of addiction and misery and the crime and chaos that follows with it.

And let’s not lose sight of the fact those in the grip of drugs aren’t “junkies”, they are people. A father or mother, son or daughter, a colleague, a friend. Their life choices shouldn’t result in losing their lives if that can be prevented.

Many of them are also in need of an outstretched hand of help and understanding, not the full force of the judicial system crashing in on them.

Slowly, but surely, Scottish society is coming round to the idea that the drugs epidemic we face is not a law and order issue, but a societal one.

One that requires compassion and a willingness to engage with and to help those who clearly need it.

Jail is the last place they need to be

Unfortunately, the issue still attracts the flog ‘em and hang ‘em brigade who would throw every drug user in jail, which is the last place they need to be.

The emotive nature of all of this reared its head when there was a refusal from the Home Office to even countenance the idea of drug consumption rooms in Scotland where users can inject safely under professional supervision.

Thanks to a hard-fought campaign, backed by evidence from more than 100 similar facilities worldwide that showed beyond doubt, they save lives and even reduce overall costs to health services, the go-ahead was given for a drug room in Glasgow.

Ideally, we should have one in every city – yes, here in Aberdeen too – where professionals can oversee drug use safely, keeping people out of shooting galleries or doorways or kirkyards.

And at the same time, they can link them to the services that can get them back on their feet.

A drug-checking centre would be a stepping stone towards that and even more considered and concrete ways of keeping people who use drugs safe.

If even one life is saved it will be worth it.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

More from News

Scott Begbie: Drug safety centre in Aberdeen sends vital message that users are people, not ‘junkies’
Stabbed reporter from London-based Iranian broadcaster discharged from hospital
Michael Stuhlbarg (Ian West/PA Wire)
Dopesick star Michael Stuhlbarg injured after rock thrown at him in New York
Richard Chamberlain (Lancashire Police/PA)
Murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Lancashire
New Deer childcare campaigners are taking matters into their own hands.
'If people can't get childcare they'll move': New Deer parents take matters into their…
Muir, 53 beside the signature MasterChef logo on the brick wall.
MasterChef: Turriff mum hopes to cook up a storm on first episode of BBC…
ARI staff could be given official permission to continue using the car park after a major row. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Bosses bow to staff after threat to quit over car park row at Aberdeen…
Alex Murdaugh cries as he speaks to the court during his sentencing ((Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier/AP)
Alex Murdaugh gets 40 years for stealing from clients and his law firm
Forecasters have predicted wind and rain for the first week of April (Gareth Fuller/PA)
April showers to follow wetter than average March
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Serial drink-driver Anthony Rudman was jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. n/a. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail for serial drink-driver who'd 'had a few beers' before getting behind the wheel
Players from the villages of Hallaton and Medbourne battle for the ‘bottle’ (Joe Giddens/PA)
Leicestershire villages compete in annual Easter Monday ‘bottle kicking’ contest

Conversation