Home News Highlands & Islands

Take a peek inside this rarely seen 18th-century home up for sale near Oban

An ancient property at Dunstaffnage Mains Farm has gone on to the market.

By Louise Glen
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm, Dunbeg. Dunbeg near Oban is on the market for £575,000. Image: Fiuran Property.
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm, Dunbeg. Dunbeg near Oban is on the market for £575,000. Image: Fiuran Property.

It is a property with amazing views across Dunstaffnage Bay near Oban – but what we really want is a look inside this incredible ancient house and gardens.

Built in the mid-1700s, Dunstaffnage Mains Farm looks to be in a great state of repair.

It has bags of space to develop a business or to provide more bedroom accommodation.

It even has a secluded courtyard with a fire pit and seating area to the rear of the property.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm in 1.4acres of garden with an insert of an ariel view.
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm in Dunbeg near Oban Image: Fiuran Property.

But for many looking at the 18th-century house, on the market for offers over £575,000, they want to see what this majestic home has to offer inside.

Dunstaffnage Mains farm bedroom.
Some of the bedrooms have fitted carpets. Image: Fiuran Property.

The property sits just outside the village of Dunbeg, located close to the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS) and Dunstaffnage Castle.

The house is in a sheltered position facing northeast towards Dunstaffnage Bay and the local marina.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm bedroom
With a window to the front elevation, wall the blue bedroom has engineered oak flooring and access to a Loft space with a dormer window. Image: Fiuran Property.

The area provides an array of interesting places to discover – including an area of quicksand in the bay to the front of the property.

The house was still being built as the Battle of Culloden was fought in 1746 and it was completed as Uranus was discovered by William Herschel in 1781.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm cottage living area.
The cottage has its own living area. Image: Fiuran Property.

As well as the four bedrooms in the main farmhouse there are two in the detached cottage.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm livingroom dining room and kitchen.
Fitted with a range of modern stone -green bases and wall-mounted units, the kitchen, dining and living room look great for a party. Image: Fiuran Property.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm three miles south of Oban

A detached studio has been “highly insulated” and could be used for a variety of purposes, for example, an art studio, recording studio, offices, cinema room or
dance studio.

If that isn’t enough for a prospective buyer – the byre, marketed with development potential – has recently been re-roofed.

The house is just three miles south of Oban.

As well as white goods included in the sale, buyers can also bid to keep a sit-on mower to keep the 1.4 acres of land perfectly trimmed.

The property is being sold by Fiuran for £575,000, with furniture and the ride-on mower available separately.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm has a large lawn.
The property has around 1.4 acres of private grounds. Image: Fiuran Property.
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm bathroom.
Wet room, with a modern white suite comprising freestanding bath, WC and wash basin. Image: Fiuran Property.
Dunstaffnage Mains farm has a
The studio room has a utility area, sink and drainer, windows to both side rooms, fitted carpet, doors leading to the side rooms, Store and WC, and double external doors leading to the courtyard. Image: Fiuran Property.
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm
There is plenty space for parking. Image Fiuran Property.
There is even a wee house for wee ones. Image: Fiuran Property.
The byre. Image: Fiuran Property.
Dunstaffnage Mains Farm byre
The byre at Dunstaffnage Mains Farm. Image: Fiuran Property.
The barn at Dunstaggnage Mains Farm
The byre has windows to the front elevation, original stable partitions, and two external doors leading to the courtyard. Image: Fiuran Property.

