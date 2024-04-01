Take a peek inside this rarely seen 18th-century home up for sale near Oban

It is a property with amazing views across Dunstaffnage Bay near Oban – but what we really want is a look inside this incredible ancient house and gardens.

Built in the mid-1700s, Dunstaffnage Mains Farm looks to be in a great state of repair.

It has bags of space to develop a business or to provide more bedroom accommodation.

It even has a secluded courtyard with a fire pit and seating area to the rear of the property.

But for many looking at the 18th-century house, on the market for offers over £575,000, they want to see what this majestic home has to offer inside.

The property sits just outside the village of Dunbeg, located close to the Scottish Association of Marine Science (SAMS) and Dunstaffnage Castle.

The house is in a sheltered position facing northeast towards Dunstaffnage Bay and the local marina.

The area provides an array of interesting places to discover – including an area of quicksand in the bay to the front of the property.

The house was still being built as the Battle of Culloden was fought in 1746 and it was completed as Uranus was discovered by William Herschel in 1781.

As well as the four bedrooms in the main farmhouse there are two in the detached cottage.

Dunstaffnage Mains Farm three miles south of Oban

A detached studio has been “highly insulated” and could be used for a variety of purposes, for example, an art studio, recording studio, offices, cinema room or

dance studio.

If that isn’t enough for a prospective buyer – the byre, marketed with development potential – has recently been re-roofed.

The house is just three miles south of Oban.

As well as white goods included in the sale, buyers can also bid to keep a sit-on mower to keep the 1.4 acres of land perfectly trimmed.

The property is being sold by Fiuran for £575,000, with furniture and the ride-on mower available separately.