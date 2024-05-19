Fast food giant KFC reveals plans for work at Elgin restaurant and new life for Buckie town centre unit

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work on a vacant Buckie shop.

Glenallachie Distillery wants to build an extension for their Still House.

But first, we look at KFC’s proposals to carry out work at their Elgin restaurant.

SUBMITTED: KFC Elgin restaurant

Fast food giants KFC have revealed plans for work at their Elgin restaurant on Linkwood Place.

They want to carry out an internal and external refurbishment of the current drive-thru.

Work could include the extension of the drive-thru lane, external cladding and new signage.

The proposed work means parking spaces will be reduced from 35 to 31.

One person has objected to the proposals.

They said the reduction of parking spaces would increase the amount of vehicles parking on Riverside Road to consume meals and create more litter.

They also called for bins to be added.

The KFC in Elgin grabbed the news headlines when it first opened in June 2013.

Streets were brought to a standstill as hungry punters formed long queues in their cars outside the fast-food shop.

SUBMITTED: New life for vacant Buckie unit

Last month, we revealed Glow 365 Tanning Studio wanted to breathe new life into a vacant Buckie shop.

According to a building warrant, work to make various alterations and upgrades to the property at 26 East Church Street was going to cost around £5,000.

Now, a month later, planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to carry out the work.

The property was previously home to a vape and mobile phone shop.

This tanning studio will have a mixture of mega sun deluxe lay-down beds and stand-up cubicles with medium to high power available to cater for occasional and regular tanners.

The business was represented by Braidreef Construction Limited in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: Work proposed at Aberlour distillery

An extension could be built for the still house at the Glenallachie Distillery.

The malt whisky distillery on Speyside at the foot of Ben Rinnes was founded in 1967.

Previously, Glenallachie mainly produced whisky for blends. Now it is known for its single malts.

Grant and Geoghegan is representing Glenallachie, near Aberlour, in the application.

