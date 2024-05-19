Fast food giant KFC reveals plans for work at Elgin restaurant and new life for Buckie town centre unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fast food giant KFC reveals plans for work at Elgin restaurant and new life for Buckie town centre unit

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
KFC in Elgin.
KFC in Elgin.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work on a vacant Buckie shop.

Glenallachie Distillery wants to build an extension for their Still House.

But first, we look at KFC’s proposals to carry out work at their Elgin restaurant.

SUBMITTED: KFC Elgin restaurant

KFC Elgin.

Fast food giants KFC have revealed plans for work at their Elgin restaurant on Linkwood Place.

They want to carry out an internal and external refurbishment of the current drive-thru.

Work could include the extension of the drive-thru lane, external cladding and new signage.

The proposed work means parking spaces will be reduced from 35 to 31.

The KFC Elgin drive thru. Image: Google Maps

One person has objected to the proposals.

They said the reduction of parking spaces would increase the amount of vehicles parking on Riverside Road to consume meals and create more litter.

They also called for bins to be added.

KFC Elgin.

The KFC in Elgin grabbed the news headlines when it first opened in June 2013.

Streets were brought to a standstill as hungry punters formed long queues in their cars outside the fast-food shop.

SUBMITTED: New life for vacant Buckie unit

Glow 365 Tanning Studio.  Image: Facebook

Last month, we revealed Glow 365 Tanning Studio wanted to breathe new life into a vacant Buckie shop.

According to a building warrant, work to make various alterations and upgrades to the property at 26 East Church Street was going to cost around £5,000.

Now, a month later, planning chiefs have given the go-ahead to carry out the work.

The property was previously home to a vape and mobile phone shop.

This tanning studio will have a mixture of mega sun deluxe lay-down beds and stand-up cubicles with medium to high power available to cater for occasional and regular tanners.

The business was represented by Braidreef Construction Limited in the planning process.

SUBMITTED: Work proposed at Aberlour distillery

Glenallachie Distillery.

An extension could be built for the still house at the Glenallachie Distillery.

The malt whisky distillery on Speyside at the foot of Ben Rinnes was founded in 1967.

Previously, Glenallachie mainly produced whisky for blends. Now it is known for its single malts.

Grant and Geoghegan is representing Glenallachie, near Aberlour, in the application.

