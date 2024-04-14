New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work on property once home to a vegan cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work on property once home to a vegan cafe

Read the latest Moray planning round-up.

By Sean McAngus
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work to start on Poundstretcher’s new Elgin home.

Strathlene Caravan Park near Buckie has revealed expansion plans.

And repairs could be made on an council-owned commercial property in Elgin once home to a vegan cafe.

But first, a closed candy shop in Elgin could be given a new lease of life…

SUBMITTED: New life for Elgin candy shop

The former Candy Shop.

A while ago, the Candy Shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been laying empty.

South Street in Elgin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Now it appears Florian Koci could open up a new business inside the empty unit at 71 South Street.

According to a building warrant, the former sweetie shop could be transformed into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

It is understood it could serve Greek food.

Work could cost around £10,000 to give the shop new life.

He is being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

Meanwhile, it is understood that a change of use planning application will be lodged too, giving more details about the plans.

SUBMITTED: Work on commercial property once home to Elgin vegan cafe

Vacant Elgin commercial property.

Moray Council wants to carry out repairs to a vacant Elgin commercial property.

The work proposed at the council-owned building at 239 Elgin High Street includes new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs could be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like to like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

The property’s most recent use

Sarah Borthwick who used to own Cafe Kombucha in Elgin was the most recent tenant in the property. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

Inside Cafe Kombucha in Elgin when it was open. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

In July 2022, she announced the closure with the looming price hike in the October making her “wee vegan cafe plans untenable”.

At the time she also thanked everyone for their support.

Our coverage of the popular vegan cafe’s closure.

SUBMITTED: Caravan park owners’ expansion plans

Strathlene Caravan Park.

Strathlene Caravan Park near Buckie wants to add 20 residential caravans to its holiday park.

CM Design is representing John Sheridan in the proposals.

The architect says Sepa flood maps have been consulted which indicate that there is no risk of the flooding at this site.

APPROVED: New Elgin location for Poundstretcher moving closer to reality

Anytime Fitness.

This week, planning officials have approved a building warrant for work to start on transforming former Elgin gym into Poundstretcher’s new home.

Unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was previously home to Anytime Fitness until it closed in 2021.

In February, we first revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit will cost around £100,000.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
Trevor Smith in sunglasses with rural land behind.
'We'd never have moved here if we knew more turbines were coming': Couple fear…
Awards in amongst plates of Indian food.
How two Indian restaurants have made Elgin Scotland's curry capital
View across Elgin rooftops from Ladyhill.
Structural engineer to now physically inspect Moray Council homes in Raac search
Moray Council chief executive Roddy Burns. Image: Moray Council
How fake news got departing Moray Council chief Roddy Burns in hot water
Elgin Community Centre.
Inflatable theme park's bid to buy Elgin Community Centre rejected
Work to revamp Elgin Town Hall as part of the £31m Moray Growth Deal cultural quarter is expected to begin next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Elgin Town Hall revamp set to begin next year
The former Anytime Fitness, where the new Elgin Poundstretcher will be
New Elgin Poundstretcher a step closer to reality as work approved
Alexander Florence was found guilty of molesting girls in the 70s and 80s.
Moray pensioner jailed for historic child sex abuse
Fire crews outside a property in Forres. Image: Jasperimage.
Man taken to hospital after Forres house fire

Conversation