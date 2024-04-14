New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work on property once home to a vegan cafe

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Officials have granted approval for work to start on Poundstretcher’s new Elgin home.

Strathlene Caravan Park near Buckie has revealed expansion plans.

And repairs could be made on an council-owned commercial property in Elgin once home to a vegan cafe.

But first, a closed candy shop in Elgin could be given a new lease of life…

SUBMITTED: New life for Elgin candy shop

A while ago, the Candy Shop on South Street in Elgin was shut down.

Since then, the property in the Elgin town centre has been laying empty.

Now it appears Florian Koci could open up a new business inside the empty unit at 71 South Street.

According to a building warrant, the former sweetie shop could be transformed into a hot food restaurant and takeaway.

It is understood it could serve Greek food.

Work could cost around £10,000 to give the shop new life.

He is being represented by CM Design in the planning process.

Meanwhile, it is understood that a change of use planning application will be lodged too, giving more details about the plans.

SUBMITTED: Work on commercial property once home to Elgin vegan cafe

Moray Council wants to carry out repairs to a vacant Elgin commercial property.

The work proposed at the council-owned building at 239 Elgin High Street includes new roof lights, secondary glazing to current windows and loft insulation.

Meanwhile, repairs could be made to stonework and roof coverings on a like to like basis.

Finally one chimney stack will be dismantled and rebuilt with new stone.

The property’s most recent use

Elgin’s first-ever vegan eatery Cafe Kombucha was the most recent tenant for this unit.

Sarah Borthwick ran the cafe on Elgin High Street for four years.

It impressed locals from the get-go with its fresh, seasonal, and vibrant vegan offering.

In July 2022, she announced the closure with the looming price hike in the October making her “wee vegan cafe plans untenable”.

At the time she also thanked everyone for their support.

SUBMITTED: Caravan park owners’ expansion plans

Strathlene Caravan Park near Buckie wants to add 20 residential caravans to its holiday park.

CM Design is representing John Sheridan in the proposals.

The architect says Sepa flood maps have been consulted which indicate that there is no risk of the flooding at this site.

APPROVED: New Elgin location for Poundstretcher moving closer to reality

This week, planning officials have approved a building warrant for work to start on transforming former Elgin gym into Poundstretcher’s new home.

Unit 4 at Elgin Retail Park on Edgar Road was previously home to Anytime Fitness until it closed in 2021.

In February, we first revealed the discount store company’s plans to return to Elgin.

According to the building warrant, the makeover of the unit will cost around £100,000.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk