Heavy rain could bring flooding across the north and north-east this weekend

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for most of the north-east coast.

By Ross Hempseed
Weather warning for heavy rain. Image: Met Office.
Heavy rain and flooding could affect parts of the north and north-east from tonight as yellow weather warning issued.

The Met Office has confirmed there is heavy rain on the way for most of the north-east coast and further inland from 10pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

The yellow warning covers much of Aberdeenshire as far south as Stonehaven, westwards encompassing much of Moray.

Places affected include, Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Peterhead, Fraserburgh, Banchory, Westhill, Inverurie, Keith, Elgin, Buckie, Forres and Alford.

Heavy rain could bring flooding in some parts of the north-east. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Central and eastern parts of the Highlands could also be affected by heavy rain and flooding.

Places include, Inverness, Aviemore, Cromarty, Dingwall, Beauly and Nairn.

Western and northern Highlands are unlikely to be affected.

The weather service is warning heavy rain could lead to localised flooding in some areas, which historically include towns/villages along the Rivers Spey, Dee and Don.

Travel could be also be disrupted, while Sepa have issued five flood alerts for parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Residents could expect flooding in properties and on roads throughout the north-east overnight on Friday.

