Prisoner dies at HMP Grampian in Peterhead

A prisoner at HMP Grampian in Peterhead has died in custody.

The Scottish Prison Service has confirmed Alec Cowie died on December 3.

The 51-year-old was originally convicted at Edinburgh High Court in 2008 but was an untried recall prisoner at the time of his death.

The circumstances of Cowie’s death at HMP Grampian have not been confirmed.

Fatal accident inquiries are mandatory following all deaths of people while held in custody.

A SPS statement added: “Police have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A fatal accident inquiry will be held in due course.”