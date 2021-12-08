RGU Graduations: Aberdeen graduate celebrates degree on same day he becomes a grandfather for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

RGU Graduations: Aberdeen graduate celebrates degree on same day he becomes a grandfather for the first time

By Ellie Milne
December 8, 2021, 6:24 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 6:29 pm
Steven Robertson BSc (Hons) IT Management
An Aberdeen man is celebrating his graduation from RGU on the same day he becomes a grandfather.

Steven Robertson is part of the first cohort to complete the Graduate Apprenticeship while navigating the impact of the pandemic.

He took to the stage at the Music Hall on Wednesday morning to accept his BSc (Hons) in IT Management for Business.

Meanwhile, his daughter, Natalie Robertson, was in hospital preparing to welcome a baby – Mr Robertson’s first grandson.

The 53-year-old is celebrating the day with his family but says he will be ready to “shoot off” to the hospital if his grandson makes his big arrival.

Juggling work and study

Mr Robertson undertook his degree under RGU’s industry-driven approach which allowed him to continue working full-time while studying.

He said: ““I was inspired by the flexibility the Graduate Apprenticeship course that RGU university offered, which my employer—Aberdeen City Council—supported.

“University was a different way of learning from being at school, and I found the flexibility and continued support key to the success I achieved.”

Steven Robertson graduated from RGU today. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.

Adapting during the pandemic

The 53-year-old’s studies were impacted by the continued presence of the global coronavirus pandemic which forced him and other students to adapt their learning.

He said: “I think the pandemic put significant challenges on us as students, but the university adapted its learning patterns to suit, and that gave students assurances and comfort as part of their study and attainment.

“I have the qualification now, so I would say the opportunities are endless. There were good times and fun with other students online — and there were challenging times —
but I will say that the support I received from the staff and lecturers was fabulous. I take my hat off to them.”

Mr Robertson is planning to return to RGU to further his studies as a Graduate Apprentice working towards a masters degree in Cyber Security – and says he would encourage anyone to do the same.

