RGU Graduations: Aberdeen graduate celebrates degree on same day he becomes a grandfather for the first time

An Aberdeen man is celebrating his graduation from RGU on the same day he becomes a grandfather.

Steven Robertson is part of the first cohort to complete the Graduate Apprenticeship while navigating the impact of the pandemic.

He took to the stage at the Music Hall on Wednesday morning to accept his BSc (Hons) in IT Management for Business.

Meanwhile, his daughter, Natalie Robertson, was in hospital preparing to welcome a baby – Mr Robertson’s first grandson.

The 53-year-old is celebrating the day with his family but says he will be ready to “shoot off” to the hospital if his grandson makes his big arrival.

Juggling work and study

Mr Robertson undertook his degree under RGU’s industry-driven approach which allowed him to continue working full-time while studying.

He said: ““I was inspired by the flexibility the Graduate Apprenticeship course that RGU university offered, which my employer—Aberdeen City Council—supported.

“University was a different way of learning from being at school, and I found the flexibility and continued support key to the success I achieved.”

Adapting during the pandemic

The 53-year-old’s studies were impacted by the continued presence of the global coronavirus pandemic which forced him and other students to adapt their learning.

He said: “I think the pandemic put significant challenges on us as students, but the university adapted its learning patterns to suit, and that gave students assurances and comfort as part of their study and attainment.

“I have the qualification now, so I would say the opportunities are endless. There were good times and fun with other students online — and there were challenging times —

but I will say that the support I received from the staff and lecturers was fabulous. I take my hat off to them.”

Mr Robertson is planning to return to RGU to further his studies as a Graduate Apprentice working towards a masters degree in Cyber Security – and says he would encourage anyone to do the same.