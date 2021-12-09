Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ambulance service relaunches lifesaving Wildcat scheme to respond to heart attack patients in remote areas

By Daniel Boal
December 9, 2021, 2:17 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 2:36 pm
Ian Hendry, Lorna Donaldson & Jim Brand
The ambulance service has relaunched a lifesaving initiative that utilises volunteers to respond to cardiac arrests in rural areas.

Volunteers will once again function as SAS Wildcat cardiac responders to help with the most remote emergencies across the north-east.

As part of The Sandpiper Wildcat project which was originally set up in 2016, the teams will be dispatched via the GoodSAM app – which alerts off duty medical staff or volunteers to emergencies in their vicinity.

The project had been put on hold due to Covid-19, but the keen volunteers will now be led by the ambulance service’s Community Resilience Department.

How will it work?

Emergency calls to the ambulance service will generate alerts that are sent out via the app.

Then, any first responder Wildcats within a six-mile radius will receive an alert allowing them to quickly reach the patient to perform CPR, utilise a defibrillator or control a situation until an ambulance arrives.

Head of SAS’s cardiac responder development Lorna Donaldson said: “With the launch of the GoodSAM app at the end of September, the first couple of months for our Wildcat Responders has been very positive.

“There are over 100 automated external defibrillators (AED) in the Grampian region which Wildcat volunteers can access as they provide an emergency response to out-of-hospital cardiac arrests.

After providing training to around 100 volunteers the initiative is ready to get out into north-east communities.

Early response, higher survival chances

Statistics have shown that with every minute that passes after the initial cardiac arrest the chances of survival drop significantly.

​Wildcat responder Ian Hendry worked in the oil and gas industry, where he was involved in emergency response duties both onshore and offshore.

Having previously volunteered for the Wildcat project, he came forward again when the project was relaunched.

Jim Brand and Ian Hendry

He said: “Providing the immediate care required for patients is vital should an out-of-hospital-cardiac arrest occur, and being able to arrive quickly and commence CPR is essential.

“Statistically, the outcome will not always be what we want and having experienced this many times, this prompt response gives some comfort to families and loved ones of the patient at what is a very traumatic time for them.

Through regular training an correspondence with the ambulance service it is hoped these off-duty heroes can make a real difference in rural communities.

