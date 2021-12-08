Moray Council agrees new animal welfare rules

An error occurred. Please try again.

Charities in Moray will be exempt from fees relating to changes in animal welfare rules that come into force next year.

As part of new Scottish Government regulations, licences will be needed for those involved with rehoming animals and running welfare establishments, with charges of £198 and £229 respectively.

Pet shop licences will be replaced with a new license for selling animals as pets with a fee of £224.

Licences for dog breeders will be extended to include cats and rabbits and will cost £183.

Anyone who breeds three litters of puppies or kittens, or six litters of kits in any 12 month period will require permission.

Members of the licensing committee agreed the new package of measures at a meeting today.

Fees for charities will be waved

Deputy chairwoman Louise Nicol called for charities to pay no fees with a 50% reduction for others.

She said: “A lot of charities do charge for their service, but they need that for looking after and feeding the animals.”

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae welcomed the move.

He said: “These charitable organisations need all the help they can get for the excellent work they do.”

As part of the measures premises will be examined by environmental health officers and vets.

Current licences will be replaced with the new ones when they expire, with the revised system coming into force on January 11.