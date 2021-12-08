Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council agrees new animal welfare rules

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Moray Council is introducing new licences to improve animal welfare.
Charities in Moray will be exempt from fees relating to changes in animal welfare rules that come into force next year.

As part of new Scottish Government regulations, licences will be needed for those involved with rehoming animals and running welfare establishments, with charges of £198 and £229 respectively.

Pet shop licences will be replaced with a new license for selling animals as pets with a fee of £224.

Licences for dog breeders will be extended to include cats and rabbits and will cost £183.

Anyone who breeds three litters of puppies or kittens, or six litters of kits in any 12 month period will require permission.

Members of the licensing committee agreed the new package of measures at a meeting today.

Fees for charities will be waved

Deputy chairwoman Louise Nicol called for charities to pay no fees with a 50% reduction for others.

She said: “A lot of charities do charge for their service, but they need that for looking after and feeding the animals.”

Conservative councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae welcomed the move.

He said: “These charitable organisations need all the help they can get for the excellent work they do.”

As part of the measures premises will be examined by environmental health officers and vets.

Current licences will be replaced with the new ones when they expire, with the revised system coming into force on January 11.

