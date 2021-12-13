Man arrested and charged following attempted thefts in Inverurie By Lauren Robertson December 13, 2021, 10:59 am Updated: December 13, 2021, 11:02 am [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of crimes in the Inverurie area. The reported incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 12. They included alleged attempted thefts, attempted housebreakings and thefts from motor vehicles. Officers from the Garioch local policing team confirmed on Monday that a man had been arrested and charged following the incidents. Constable Taylor from the Garioch local policing team said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this inquiry.” “I would also like to take the opportunity to remind local residents to be vigilant and ensure that properties and vehicles are locked overnight.” Anyone with further information regarding the incidents in Inverurie can contact police on 101 and quote reference CF0295391221. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Teenagers charged in connection with £5,000 damage to vehicles and property in Forres Have you seen Santa? Light up Santa stolen from charity display near Balmedie Weekend court roll – our round-up of the most-read cases of the week Banchory motorist with ‘appalling record’ racked up two danger driving charges in one week