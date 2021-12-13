Man arrested and charged following attempted thefts in Inverurie

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of crimes in the Inverurie area.

The reported incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday, December 12.

They included alleged attempted thefts, attempted housebreakings and thefts from motor vehicles.

Officers from the Garioch local policing team confirmed on Monday that a man had been arrested and charged following the incidents.

Constable Taylor from the Garioch local policing team said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance in this inquiry.”

“I would also like to take the opportunity to remind local residents to be vigilant and ensure that properties and vehicles are locked overnight.”

Anyone with further information regarding the incidents in Inverurie can contact police on 101 and quote reference CF0295391221.