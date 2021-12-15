Police say new taxi rank would mean vehicles ‘in emergency mode’ have to dodge drunks

An error occurred. Please try again.

Councillors have kept plans for a new city centre taxi rank alive – despite the fears of both police and the local authority’s own roads department.

Proposals for a new rank on Queen Street were criticised by officers and council staff over safety fears, amid concerns it would make the road too narrow.

It would have had space for nine vehicles on the south side of the street. However, Police Scotland branded the location “unsuitable”.

Although the force has relocated from the soon-to-be-demolished police station on Queen Street itself, its new home in Marischal College means vehicles continue to use the street.

City centre taxi rank ‘unsuitable’

“Queen Street is very frequently used by police vehicles in emergency mode which may exacerbate the issues associated with a reduced width of carriageway,” officers added.

“Additionally, there could be hazards arising from potential congregation of pedestrians and possibility of intoxicated persons on the carriageway, particularly during the later (and darker) hours.”

Officials from the council’s roads team agreed, saying they had “concern regarding safety” due to construction vehicles involved in the demolition of the police station, which is due to begin in the new year.

Some councillors also expressed worries over the possible loss of disabled parking spaces in the area.

Committee to explore smaller rank

But despite the fears, the committee agreed to explore the possibility of a much smaller rank on the northern side of Queen Street – in addition to using space on Upperkirkgate.

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney claimed there was “a need for a rank in that part of town” following the redevelopment of Broad Street and the more recent closure of the Back Wynd rank.

“There are difficulties with people getting access to this particular area,” he said.

“We are not looking to disadvantage disabled access – we want to get people into the area by taxi which we cannot do at the moment.”

Committee convener John Reynolds, who proposed the smaller rank on the north side of the street and using Upperkirkgate, said the industry “has lost out tremendously with regard to space”.