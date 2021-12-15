Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police say new taxi rank would mean vehicles ‘in emergency mode’ have to dodge drunks

By Jamie Hall
December 15, 2021, 6:00 am
Councillors were debating proposals for a new taxi rank on Queen Street.
Councillors have kept plans for a new city centre taxi rank alive – despite the fears of both police and the local authority’s own roads department.

Proposals for a new rank on Queen Street were criticised by officers and council staff over safety fears, amid concerns it would make the road too narrow.

It would have had space for nine vehicles on the south side of the street. However, Police Scotland branded the location “unsuitable”.

Although the force has relocated from the soon-to-be-demolished police station on Queen Street itself, its new home in Marischal College means vehicles continue to use the street.

City centre taxi rank ‘unsuitable’

“Queen Street is very frequently used by police vehicles in emergency mode which may exacerbate the issues associated with a reduced width of carriageway,” officers added.

“Additionally, there could be hazards arising from potential congregation of pedestrians and possibility of intoxicated persons on the carriageway, particularly during the later (and darker) hours.”

Queen Street police station is to be demolished in the new year.

Officials from the council’s roads team agreed, saying they had “concern regarding safety” due to construction vehicles involved in the demolition of the police station, which is due to begin in the new year.

Some councillors also expressed worries over the possible loss of disabled parking spaces in the area.

Committee to explore smaller rank

But despite the fears, the committee agreed to explore the possibility of a much smaller rank on the northern side of Queen Street – in addition to using space on Upperkirkgate.

Council officials will explore the possibility of a taxi rank on the north side of Queen Street.

Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney claimed there was “a need for a rank in that part of town” following the redevelopment of Broad Street and the more recent closure of the Back Wynd rank.

“There are difficulties with people getting access to this particular area,” he said.

“We are not looking to disadvantage disabled access – we want to get people into the area by taxi which we cannot do at the moment.”

Committee convener John Reynolds, who proposed the smaller rank on the north side of the street and using Upperkirkgate, said the industry “has lost out tremendously with regard to space”.

